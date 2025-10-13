These RTA upgrades are set to cut travel times and ease congestion across key routes
Dubai: You may have noticed ongoing road infrastructure projects in certain areas of Dubai, which can sometimes cause temporary congestion. However, these improvements are designed to bring lasting benefits, including faster travel times and increased road capacity.
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) upcoming projects aim to ease traffic, enhance connectivity across key districts, and support the city’s growing population. Residents and commuters can look forward to smoother journeys, more efficient travel, and improved road safety throughout Dubai.
Impact for motorists: Travel time from Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street drops from 6 minutes to 1 minute, with overall delays cut from 12 minutes to 90 seconds.
Details: 5 new bridges totaling 5,000 metres; roundabout converted into a surface intersection.
Areas affected: Traffic from Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Mustaqbal Street, 2nd December Street, Al Majles Street, and Sheikh Rashid Street. Commuters to DWTC and DIFC will benefit from smoother flows.
Impact for motorists: Travel times cut from 13 minutes to 6 minutes.
Details: Street widened to four lanes each way, 450-metre bridge and three tunnels totaling 1,200 metres.
Areas affected: Dubai World Trade Centre, Za’abeel, Downtown Dubai, and Business Bay. Serves around 500,000 residents and visitors.
Impact for motorists: Travel time reduced from 9.4 minutes to 2.8 minutes, traffic capacity increased from 6,600 to 19,200 vehicles per hour.
Details: 11.6 km street expansion, bridges totaling 2,700 metres, upgraded intersections.
Areas affected: Arabian Ranches, Dubai Studio City, Al Qudra City, and Emirates Road. Serves around 400,000 residents and visitors.
Impact for motorists: Capacity boosted to 64,400 vehicles per hour.
Details: Five major intersections, 13.5 km of bridges, 12.9 km of roads; includes new bridges at key junctions.
Areas affected: Dubai Sports City, Dubai Production City, Al Khawaneej, Sharjah, Al Awir. Serves an estimated 600,000 residents and visitors
Impact for motorists: Travel time drops from 20 minutes to 5 minutes; Oud Metha Street capacity rises from 10,400 to 15,600 vehicles per hour.
Details: Four main intersections, 4,300 metres of bridges, 14 km of roads; extra lanes and new bridges added.
Areas affected: Zabeel, Al Jaddaf, Oud Metha, Umm Hurair, Latifa Hospital, Al Wasl Club.
Impact for motorists: Travel time reduced from 12 minutes to 3 minutes; capacity doubles to 12,000 vehicles per hour.
Details: 1,500-metre corridor, two bridges and two tunnels, upgraded intersections and signals, pedestrian and cycling facilities.
Areas affected: Key district hosting tourism, cultural, and sporting events.
Impact for motorists: Travel time cut by 61% from 9.7 minutes to 3.8 minutes; capacity rises to 16,000 vehicles per hour.
Details: 4.6 km completed (part of 16 km corridor), integrates with major arterial roads including Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, and Emirates Road.
Areas affected: Serves over 1 million residents across several residential and development zones.
Impact for motorists: Travel times reduced by 50%; capacity increases from 8,000 to 12,000 vehicles per hour.
Details: 15 km stretch, six upgraded intersections, five tunnels, widened lanes.
Areas affected: Key corridor connecting Umm Suqeim Street to 2nd December Street.
Impact for motorists: Accommodates 16,000 vehicles per hour; improves access to Dubai Islands.
Details: 1,425-metre bridge over Dubai Creek, four lanes each way, 18.5 metres above water, includes pedestrian and cycling tracks.
Impact for motorists: Travel time slashed from 6 minutes to 1 minute; capacity 2,600 vehicles per hour.
Details: Two-lane bridge connecting Dubai–Al Ain Road to Nad Al Sheba residential areas.
Residents affected: Around 30,000 residents benefit from faster and safer commuting.
