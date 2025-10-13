Impact for motorists: Travel time from Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street drops from 6 minutes to 1 minute, with overall delays cut from 12 minutes to 90 seconds.

Details: 5 new bridges totaling 5,000 metres; roundabout converted into a surface intersection.

Areas affected: Traffic from Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Mustaqbal Street, 2nd December Street, Al Majles Street, and Sheikh Rashid Street. Commuters to DWTC and DIFC will benefit from smoother flows.