The service connects major Dubai neighbourhoods through affordable, shared mini-bus rides
Dubai: Faster than a bus and more affordable than a taxi, Dubai’s Bus On-Demand service offers a convenient, app-based ride-pooling option for major neighbourhoods across the city.
Launched in 2020 by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the service connects passengers to shared mini-buses that pick up and drop off riders at nearby locations within designated community zones.
Designed for flexibility and ease, Bus On-Demand is especially useful for commuters who don’t have a bus stop close to their home or workplace, offering a smart, efficient way to travel short distances within their area.
The Dubai Bus On-Demand service, authorised by RTA, currently covers major residential and business areas across the city, including:
Al Barsha 1, 2 & 3
Al Nahda
Al Karama
Al Mankhool
Al Rigga
Business Bay
Barsha Heights
Dubai Downtown
Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)
Dubai Academic City
Dubai Silicon Oasis
Oud Metha
Port Saeed
This wide coverage allows residents and commuters to easily book affordable shared rides within these neighbourhoods using the Bus On-Demand app.
The RTA Bus On-Demand service operates throughout the week with convenient timings:
Monday to Thursday: 5am – Midnight
Friday: 5am – 1am (next day)
Saturday: 5am – Midnight
Sunday: 8am – Midnight
The Dubai Bus On-Demand fares are designed to be affordable and flexible for daily commuters:
Standard fare: Dh5
Additional passenger fare: Dh4 (An additional passenger is an extra rider added to the same booking.)
Interzone standard fare: Dh7 (An interzone ride refers to a trip where a passenger travels between adjacent zones within the designated Dubai Bus On-Demand service areas.)
Interzone promotional fares
Al Barsha – Barsha Heights: Dh5
Al Rigga – Port Saeed: Dh5
Al Karama – Oud Metha: Dh5
Al Karama – Al Mankhool: Dh5
Zone fare discount
Business Bay: Dh2 (Promotional fare)
This discount applies to rides within the Business Bay zone.
The Bus On-Demand currently connects the following interzone routes:
Al Barsha – Barsha Heights
Al Rigga – Port Saeed
Al Karama – Oud Metha
Dubai Silicon Oasis – Dubai Academic City
Business Bay – Downtown Dubai
Al Karama – Al Mankhool
Booking your ride through the Dubai Bus On-Demand app (available on iOS and Android) is simple:
Select your pick-up and drop-off points.
Pay easily using your credit card or nol card.
Share the ride with other passengers heading in the same direction.
If it’s your first time using the app, you will need to create an account before booking. When signing up, enter your credit/debit card details, as the service does not accept cash payments.
You can pay using any credit/debit card or your nol card. Each time you take a ride, the fare is automatically charged and deducted from your payment method.
The Bus On-Demand operates corner-to-corner within each zone, or connects to the nearest Dubai Metro station. There are no fixed routes or bus stops. The bus will pick you up from a location close to you and drop you off at your requested destination.
Depending on your location, you may need to walk a few meters to the pick-up point. The Bus On-Demand app provides step-by-step guidance to help you find it, ensuring minimal waiting and no lengthy detours even with multiple passengers onboard
Once your booking is confirmed, the Bus On-Demand app will display the details of your assigned bus on the ride screen, including the bus number plate. When your bus approaches, you’ll receive a notification with the plate number. All RTA Bus On-Demand vehicles display the official logo, making them easy to recognise.
