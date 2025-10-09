GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIVING IN UAE
LIVING IN UAE
Living in UAE /
Transport

Dubai’s Bus On-Demand: How to book, areas covered, timings and fares

The service connects major Dubai neighbourhoods through affordable, shared mini-bus rides

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
RTA’s on-demand mini-bus service offers an affordable and convenient travel option across Dubai.
RTA’s on-demand mini-bus service offers an affordable and convenient travel option across Dubai.
RTA

Dubai: Faster than a bus and more affordable than a taxi, Dubai’s Bus On-Demand service offers a convenient, app-based ride-pooling option for major neighbourhoods across the city.

Launched in 2020 by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the service connects passengers to shared mini-buses that pick up and drop off riders at nearby locations within designated community zones.

Designed for flexibility and ease, Bus On-Demand is especially useful for commuters who don’t have a bus stop close to their home or workplace, offering a smart, efficient way to travel short distances within their area.

Which areas are covered by the Dubai Bus On-Demand service?

The Dubai Bus On-Demand service, authorised by RTA, currently covers major residential and business areas across the city, including:

  1. Al Barsha 1, 2 & 3

  2. Al Nahda

  3. Al Karama

  4. Al Mankhool

  5. Al Rigga

  6. Business Bay

  7. Barsha Heights

  8. Dubai Downtown

  9. Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

  10. Dubai Academic City

  11. Dubai Silicon Oasis

  12. Oud Metha

  13. Port Saeed

This wide coverage allows residents and commuters to easily book affordable shared rides within these neighbourhoods using the Bus On-Demand app.

Service timings for Bus On-Demand

The RTA Bus On-Demand service operates throughout the week with convenient timings:

  • Monday to Thursday: 5am – Midnight

  • Friday: 5am – 1am (next day)

  • Saturday: 5am – Midnight

  • Sunday: 8am – Midnight

Fare information for Dubai’s Bus On-Demand

The Dubai Bus On-Demand fares are designed to be affordable and flexible for daily commuters:

  • Standard fare: Dh5

  • Additional passenger fare: Dh4 (An additional passenger is an extra rider added to the same booking.)

Interzone standard fare: Dh7 (An interzone ride refers to a trip where a passenger travels between adjacent zones within the designated Dubai Bus On-Demand service areas.)

Interzone promotional fares

  • Al Barsha – Barsha Heights: Dh5

  • Al Rigga – Port Saeed: Dh5

  • Al Karama – Oud Metha: Dh5

  • Al Karama – Al Mankhool: Dh5

Zone fare discount

  • Business Bay: Dh2 (Promotional fare)
    This discount applies to rides within the Business Bay zone.

Currently operating interzone routes

The Bus On-Demand currently connects the following interzone routes:

  • Al Barsha – Barsha Heights

  • Al Rigga – Port Saeed

  • Al Karama – Oud Metha

  • Dubai Silicon Oasis – Dubai Academic City

  • Business Bay – Downtown Dubai

  • Al Karama – Al Mankhool

How does the Dubai Bus On-Demand app work?

Booking your ride through the Dubai Bus On-Demand app (available on iOS and Android) is simple:

  1. Select your pick-up and drop-off points.

  2. Pay easily using your credit card or nol card.

  3. Share the ride with other passengers heading in the same direction.

If it’s your first time using the app, you will need to create an account before booking. When signing up, enter your credit/debit card details, as the service does not accept cash payments.

You can pay using any credit/debit card or your nol card. Each time you take a ride, the fare is automatically charged and deducted from your payment method.

Pick-up and drop-off locations

The Bus On-Demand operates corner-to-corner within each zone, or connects to the nearest Dubai Metro station. There are no fixed routes or bus stops. The bus will pick you up from a location close to you and drop you off at your requested destination.

Depending on your location, you may need to walk a few meters to the pick-up point. The Bus On-Demand app provides step-by-step guidance to help you find it, ensuring minimal waiting and no lengthy detours even with multiple passengers onboard

How to identify your bus

Once your booking is confirmed, the Bus On-Demand app will display the details of your assigned bus on the ride screen, including the bus number plate. When your bus approaches, you’ll receive a notification with the plate number. All RTA Bus On-Demand vehicles display the official logo, making them easy to recognise.

Related Topics:
RTADubai transport

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Direct service runs every three hours, seven days a week

RTA launches new non-stop Dubai–Abu Dhabi bus route

1m read
Fly to Kerala on a plate, and maybe for real!

Fly to Kerala on a plate, and maybe for real!

3m read
Dubai Police join Onam joy in Karama, video goes viral

Dubai Police join Onam joy in Karama, video goes viral

2m read
RTA transforms 27 Dubai schools this summer with new traffic safety measures

Dubai RTA upgrades traffic at 27 schools this summer

1m read