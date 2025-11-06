RTA revises Dubai taxi fares: What’s changing for app users, all you must know

The change doesn’t affect passengers who hail taxis directly from the street — those fares remain the same. But for riders using apps, both the minimum fare and booking fees have been revised to create a more flexible, demand-driven system.

The RTA also defined clear time slots: From Monday to Thursday, peak hours run from 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, with off-peak periods between 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM. Night hours last from 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM. On Fridays, the evening peak extends longer — from 4:00 PM until midnight.

Under the new model, app-based bookings now follow time-specific pricing instead of fixed booking fees. The minimum fare for app rides has increased to Dh13, up from Dh12. Booking fees now start at Dh4.00 during off-peak hours and reach Dh7.50 during peak times. The previous flat fees of Dh10 and Dh12 have been discontinued.

Trips starting at Dubai International Airport (DXB) have a higher flagfall of Dh25, while the per-kilometer rate remains similar at about Dh2.14 – Dh2.33. For major venues such as Expo City, Global Village, or the Dubai World Trade Centre, the RTA applies special starting fares that can rise to Dh20–25 during large events to reflect traffic and demand conditions.

The minimum fare for street-hail rides is still Dh12, slightly lower than app bookings. RTA-linked outlets confirm that these per-kilometer rates fluctuate in line with fuel prices but generally remain in the same range throughout the year.

If you prefer to flag a taxi on the street, the fare structure remains unchanged. The base fare is Dh5.00 during the day (6:00 AM – 10:00 PM) and Dh5.50 at night (10:00 PM – 6:00 AM). The per-kilometer rate stays within Dh2.14 – 2.26, depending on monthly fuel adjustments.

Dubai has used peak and off-peak pricing in various forms for years, but this is the first time it has been applied as a comprehensive, time-based system across all app-based taxis. It makes pricing more transparent and responsive — a model already used by international ride-hailing platforms in major cities.

Dynamic pricing links fares to demand. During busy hours, such as morning and evening rush periods, higher booking fees help ensure more drivers are available. In quieter hours, lower booking costs encourage more riders to book through apps.

The shift aligns Dubai’s taxi fare model with global smart-transport systems that prioritize transparency and efficiency. The city’s taxis now operate under a system that’s responsive to real conditions, ensuring fairer pricing and better service availability across the day.

For app users, fares will vary slightly depending on when they book — lower during quiet hours, higher when demand peaks. For street-hail passengers, nothing changes.

The system also makes pricing clearer for riders. Instead of flat surcharges that didn’t always match demand, fares now adjust in real time to the city’s rhythm — busier mornings and evenings see higher booking fees, while late-night and mid-day hours become more affordable.

The revised fare system is part of RTA’s broader push toward smart mobility and data-driven transport management. By analysing booking trends and demand peaks, the authority designed a model that rewards travel during off-peak times and improves driver distribution citywide.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.