Kuwait issues arrest warrants for 15 suspects in ‘Ya Hala Draws’ scandal

Dubai: Kuwait’s Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for 15 men and women linked to the high-profile “Ya Hala Draws” case, ordering that all defendants be transferred to the Central Jail pending trial as investigations continue, Al Seyassah daily reported.
The case centres on allegations of widespread manipulation of raffle draws held as part of the Kuwait Shopping Festival, known as Ya Hala, which operates under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Security reports first raised suspicions of tampering, prompting a joint investigation by criminal detectives and the ministry.
Investigators uncovered indications of forgery, bribery and abuse of official positions to steer valuable prizes towards selected individuals in return for financial benefits. A senior official in the raffle department and several collaborators were reportedly identified, along with an expatriate woman who is alleged to have received multiple vehicle prizes. She was arrested at Kuwait International Airport while attempting to leave the country.
Given the sensitivity of the matter and its potential impact on public trust in commercial promotions, the Public Prosecution had earlier ordered that inquiries be conducted confidentially and barred publication of case details until investigations were complete.
The wider probe into draw manipulation in Kuwait spans dozens of commercial raffles, substantial prize values and multiple defendants now facing charges including bribery, forgery, money laundering and the embezzlement of public funds.
