Watch: Kuwait dismantles illegal gambling ring, arrests seven foreign nationals

Specialized task force mounted surveillance, tracked suspects before carrying out arrests
Dubai: Kuwait announced the dismantling of an international gambling and money laundering ring, arresting seven foreign nationals accused of running an underground online betting empire and channeling illicit proceeds through front businesses in the country.
According to the Ministry of Interior, investigators from the Criminal Security Affairs Sector uncovered the operation in Hawalli Governorate following intelligence reports of suspicious activity on social media platforms.
A specialized task force mounted surveillance and tracked the suspects before carrying out coordinated arrests.
The seven men, six Egyptians and one Syrian, were found to be operating online gambling services whose profits were funneled into Kuwait. The network used a patchwork of seemingly legitimate companies, including delivery firms, beauty salons, clothing outlets, and perfume shops, to conceal their operations and disguise cash flows.
Investigators discovered that the laundering scheme depended on a key associate based in Turkey who transferred sums of 25,000 Kuwaiti dinars or less at a time to avoid detection.
Once inside Kuwait, the money was distributed in cash among the group’s members. Authorities estimate that the network laundered and circulated a total of KD 153,837.25 (nearly $500,000).
The Ministry said all seven suspects, along with the seized funds, case documents, and implicated companies, have been referred to the Public Prosecution for legal proceedings. Coordination with the Financial Prosecution was also carried out as part of the case.
In a statement, the Interior Ministry pledged to continue pursuing organized crime networks and stressed that “no one is above the law.” It warned that those who attempt to undermine the country’s security or exploit its financial system for illegal purposes would be tracked down and held accountable.
