Jet, helicopter, vote: Lulu boss Yusuffali covers 3,000 km to cast ballot in Kerala

Billionaire Keralite flies from Bangkok to Kochi, then on to Nattika
Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Abu Dhabi-based LuLu Group International, went the extra mile – flying more than 3,000 km from Bangkok to his hometown of Nattika in Kerala’s Thrissur district – to exercise his democratic right.
The 70-year-old billionaire Keralite, who has called the UAE home since 1973, has been a consistent voter. This year’s local body polls are closely contested, particularly in districts like Thrissur, where the Left Democratic Front (LDF) aims to retain its dominance, the United Democratic Front (UDF) seeks a comeback, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) hopes to make an impact.
Yusuffali had been in Bangkok to inaugurate a food processing logistics centre and hold high-level meetings, including discussions with Thailand’s Minister of Commerce. After completing his official engagements, he returned to Kerala just in time for polling day.
He landed in Kochi around noon on his private jet and then took a helicopter to Nattika, where he voted at Nattika MLP School – the very school he attended up to the fourth grade – dressed in a traditional mundu.
Candidates K.A. Shoukath Ali (UDF), A.P. Murali (LDF), and P.V. Senthil Kumar (BJP) were present at the polling booth to receive him.
“Participating in the world’s largest democracy is a matter of pride. Wherever I am, I make it a point to vote,” Yusuffali said.
He also highlighted the strength of India’s constitution and the importance of active citizen participation in local governance.
After casting his vote, Yusuffali interacted with local residents, sharing his experiences and insights before departing.
