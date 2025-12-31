Indian expat in UAE hit by e-scooter dies, gives life to six for New Year 2026 through organ donation

50-year-old Kerala goldsmith's family turns tragedy into gift of life for six strangers
Abu Dhabi: As the New Year approaches, six patients have been given a second chance at life, following a generous decision by the family of an Indian expat in the UAE to donate his organs after a tragic accident.
M. Baburajan, a 50-year-old goldsmith from Kerala, died following a road accident in Abu Dhabi on December 16. His family chose to donate his organs, transforming their grief into a life-saving gift for strangers just ahead of the New Year.
The father of two is survived by his wife Kumari and two daughters, Preethi and Krishnapriya, who live back home in Kerala.
Baburajan sustained critical injuries after being struck by an electric scooter while crossing the road at a traffic signal near the World Trade Centre Abu Dhabi, his brother-in-law Sreekantan A told Gulf News on Wednesday.
The incident occurred while he was on his way to work at a jewellery store where he had worked. Sreekantan, who is also a goldsmith at the same store, recounted the tragic moment.
"The e-scooter was travelling at high speed according to eyewitnesses. Due to the impact, he fell and struck his head on the road," he recalled.
Baburajan was immediately rushed to hospital where he underwent a surgery. However, doctors later confirmed his brain death.
Following the devastating news, Baburajan's neighbour and friend in Abu Dhabi, Shibu Mathew, put forward the suggestion of organ donation to the grieving family.
"Though it was a painful moment, that thought immediately crossed my mind because we have seen many reports of brain-dead people saving the lives of others through organ donation. There have been some such heartwarming stories from Kerala recently," said Shibu, who runs an IT solutions and security systems company.
Despite their overwhelming grief, Baburajan's family consented to donating his vital organs.
"We have lost him. This way, we can let him live through other people and we can give hope to many families. So, we thought it is a virtuous deed that we can do," said Sreekantan.
The family and friends coordinated with members of the Hayat National Organ Donation Programme to proceed with the donation.
Baburajan was transferred to another hospital in Abu Dhabi, and the surgery for organ retrieval was conducted on Tuesday.
"We have been told that his heart, kidneys, pancreas, liver and lungs have been transplanted into six patients waiting for organ donation. His family's big-hearted decision has saved six lives," said Shibu.
The recipients have received organs from a man who lived a healthy and disciplined life, Shibu noted.
"He was a teetotaller. He hardly ate non-vegetarian food. He lived a healthy, disciplined life. It is unfortunate that fate took his life this way," Shibu lamented.
Sreekantan revealed that Baburajan was the sole breadwinner of his family, having worked tirelessly to support his loved ones.
"He has struggled a lot for his family. He had lived in Yemen and Saudi Arabia for a few years before he moved to the UAE 10 years ago. He was earlier in Sharjah. But during the Covid pandemic, he lost his job, and it was four years ago that I brought him back to the store I am working with in Abu Dhabi," he said.
The tragedy is compounded by the family's financial circumstances. "His mother is 90 and bedridden, and his family doesn't have any other income. He had returned from his vacation only a couple of months ago. This time, he took a loan and bought a small house. Now, the family has to repay that loan as well," Sreekantan added.
Shibu said the Hayat team was assisting the family with the legal procedures for repatriating Baburajan's mortal remains.
"It is so painful that a person who used to talk to me every day is gone. But it gives some relief that he will live on through six other people now," he added.
