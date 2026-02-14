Kerala’s youngest organ donor: 10-month-old saves four lives after tragic accident

The infant was declared brain-dead after being critically injured in a road accident
A 10-month-old girl from Pathanamthitta has become Kerala’s youngest organ donor after being declared brain-dead following a road accident.
According to media reports, the child, identified as Alin Sherin Abraham, had her liver, kidneys, heart valve, and eyes donated by her parents at Amrita Hospital, Ernakulam, giving four patients across Kerala a new lease on life.
Police provided an escort to ensure the organs reached Thiruvananthapuram in 3 hours 15 minutes, significantly faster than the usual 5–6 hour journey.
The liver, according to Manorama News, was transplanted to a six-month-old infant at KIMS Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, making him Kerala’s youngest recipient of a posthumous liver donation.
Alin’s kidneys were given to a 10-year-old girl at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College, while her heart valve and eyes were sent to Sree Chitra Institute and Amrita Eye Bank, respectively.
Kerala Health Minister Veena George lauded the courage of the toddler’s parents, Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John, saying their decision to donate their child’s organs despite immense grief will save lives.
In a social media post, she wrote: “A 10-month-old toddler has become the state’s youngest donor. Following a road accident, Alin, daughter of Mallappally natives, was declared brain-dead. Her parents expressed their willingness to donate her organs. Two kidneys will be given to a 10-year-old child undergoing treatment at SAT Hospital.”
The organs were transported by road from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram, and hospital authorities confirmed: “The body was handed over to the relatives after the procedures on Friday night.”
The minister also extended her condolences, expressing solidarity with the bereaved family during their loss.
Alin sustained critical injuries in a road accident on February 5 near Pallam Borma Junction on MC Road. She was travelling with her mother and maternal grandparents when another vehicle collided head-on with their car.
The toddler was initially treated at hospitals in Changanassery and Thiruvalla before being shifted to Amrita Hospital, Kochi for specialised care. Despite intensive medical attention, she was declared brain-dead on February 13.
The donation process was coordinated by the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO) with support from the state Home Department.
Police ensured smooth passage for the ambulance, allowing the organs to reach Thiruvananthapuram 3 hours 15 minutes after departure, beating the usual travel time.
Liver: Six-month-old at KIMS Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram
Kidneys: 10-year-old girl at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College
Heart valve: Sree Chitra Institute
Eyes: Amrita Eye Bank
The transplant surgeries were performed immediately, giving four patients a new lease of life.