India

Kerala doctors perform life-saving roadside surgery, saving accident victim

Local residents and police assist in a dramatic life-saving intervention

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Dr Thomas Peter, Dr Didia and Dr B. Manoop
In a dramatic act of courage and quick thinking, doctors in Kerala carried out an emergency surgical procedure on a roadside, saving a critically injured accident victim when there was no time to reach a hospital.

With no operation theatre or medical equipment on hand, the doctors improvised, using the light from mobile phones to perform the life-saving intervention. Local residents and police helped by clearing space and offering basic support, turning the stretch of road into a makeshift operating theatre.

The incident took place in Udayamperoor when Dr Thomas Peter and his wife, Dr Didia Thomas of Ernakulam, were on their way to church. They came across a serious road accident, with multiple victims bleeding heavily, including one in critical condition. By coincidence, Dr B. Manoop, Assistant Professor in the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Kottayam Medical College, was also present at the scene.

Realising that the critically injured victim might not survive the wait for an ambulance or hospital care, the doctors acted immediately. Within just four minutes, they stabilised the patient, a feat that highlighted both their medical skill and calm presence of mind under extreme pressure.

Local police and bystanders played a crucial role, assisting the doctors and ensuring the victim could be safely transported for further treatment.

The incident has struck a chord across Kerala, praised widely as a remarkable example of professional expertise, courage, and human compassion in the face of life-threatening circumstances.

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
