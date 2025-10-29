Kerala nurses save passenger mid-air after cardiac arrest on Abu Dhabi flight

Abhijith Jees, 26, from Wayanad, and Ajeesh Nelson, 29, from Chengannur, were travelling on Air Arabia flight 3L128 from Kochi to Abu Dhabi for their first international trip as newly hired Registered Nurses with Response Plus Medical (RPM) – the UAE’s largest emergency and onsite medical service providers. Just 20 minutes into the flight, their training and courage were put to the ultimate test.