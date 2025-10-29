Kerala nurses save passenger mid-air after cardiac arrest on Abu Dhabi flight

On their first flight to UAE, youngsters rescued a 34-year-old man
What began as a hopeful journey to start their careers in the UAE turned into a life-saving mission for two young nurses from Kerala.
Abhijith Jees, 26, from Wayanad, and Ajeesh Nelson, 29, from Chengannur, were travelling on Air Arabia flight 3L128 from Kochi to Abu Dhabi for their first international trip as newly hired Registered Nurses with Response Plus Medical (RPM) – the UAE’s largest emergency and onsite medical service providers. Just 20 minutes into the flight, their training and courage were put to the ultimate test.
At around 5:50 am, as the aircraft cruised over the Arabian Sea, Abhijith heard a faint gasp from a nearby passenger. He immediately spotted a 34-year-old man from Thrissur, slumped and unresponsive.
“I checked his pulse, but there was none. I knew he was in cardiac arrest,” Abhijith said. “I immediately started CPR and alerted the crew.”
Ajeesh quickly joined him, and the two worked in perfect coordination.
“There was no panic,” Ajeesh said. “We just focused on what had to be done.”
They performed two rounds of CPR, stabilising the passenger until he regained a pulse and began breathing again.
A doctor onboard, Dr Arif Abdul Khadir, assisted with IV (intravenous) fluids and monitoring, helping ensure the man remained stable until the plane landed safely in Abu Dhabi.
“When I saw him move, I felt a deep sense of relief,” Abhijith said. “It reminded me that we carry our responsibility wherever we go.”
“Saving a life before even starting our new jobs felt like the best welcome we could have received,” noted Ajeesh.
Both nurses had prior experience as staff nurses in India, but nothing could prepare them for a real-life emergency at 35,000 feet.
“You never expect something like this to happen, but when it does, you just do what you are trained for,” said Abhijith.
After landing, they quietly continued to their new workplace without mentioning the incident. The story later emerged through fellow traveller and RPM employee, Brint Anto.
RPM management felicitated the nurses for their swift and professional response.
Dr Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding, praised their courage: “Ajeesh and Abhijith have shown the true spirit of RPM by saving a patient outside the hospital environment.”
Dr Mohamed Ali, Medical Director of RPM Projects, highlighted the importance of timing in cardiac emergencies: “Every second counts. Early recognition and CPR can make the difference between life and death, whether mid-flight or on the ground.”
The passenger was reported stable after receiving treatment from the airport medical team, and his family expressed heartfelt gratitude: “They were strangers, yet they gave our loved one another chance at life. Their kindness and courage will always stay in our prayers.”
For Abhijith and Ajeesh, the experience underscored the true meaning of their profession.
“We came to the UAE to start our careers. Saving a life on the way made us realise what this profession truly means,” said Ajeesh.
Abhijith added: “That morning in the sky will stay with us forever.”
