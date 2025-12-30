UAE’s top 10 sporting events of 2026

The UAE has been setting the bar higher each year with its ability to attract the world’s best athletes all year round and 2026 is going to be no different. While every year sees new tournaments being added to the calendar, here are 10 events that have stood the test of time and have become an integral part of UAE’s sporting culture.

DP World ILT20 Season 3: Global cricketing superstars, electric atmosphere and action-packed matches across iconic stadiums in the UAE have marked season 3 of this global T20 franchise league that will reach its climax on January 4. With star players like Andre Russell of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Sam Curran of Desert Vipers, Mohammad Nabi of Dubai Capitals, local hero Aayan Khan of Gulf Giants, Nicholas Pooran of MI Emirates and Tim Southee of Sharjah Warriorz leading the way, this season has seen its fair share of fireworks.

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: The high-profile tennis event takes place from January 31 to February 7 at the International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City, in Abu Dhabi. This WTA 500 tournament promises to showcase the best female players in the world competing across eight days with names such as defending champion Belinda Bencic, fast-rising Victoria Mboko, Filipina tennis sensation Alexandra Eala, Paula Badosa and Leylah Fernandez already throwing their hats in the ring.

Hero Dubai Desert Classic: Close on the heels of the DP World Tour’s Dubai Invitational on January 15-18, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic will see defending champion Tyrrell Hatton, reigning Masters Champion and four-time winner Rory McIlroy, reigning FedEx Cup Champion Tommy Fleetwood, 2022 winner Viktor Hovland, 2019 Open Champion Shane Lowry and former World No 1 Dustin Johnson light up the first Rolex Series event of the 2026 Race to Dubai on January 22-25. Held at the Emirates Golf Club, the marquee event has always attracted the world’s best and this season will be no different.

Dubai Marathon: A major event in UAE’s sporting calendar drawing thousands of participants from around the world, the 25th edition will be held on February 1. The event features a scenic route starting and finishing on Umm Suqeim Road, passing iconic landmarks like Madinat Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab along Jumeirah Beach Road. One of the top marathon events in the world, it attracts the best global runners and features events in the full marathon (42.195km). 10km and 4km Fun Race.

The UAE Tour: The UAE Tour cycling will be held on February 16-22 across 7 road stages and is one of the most-anticipated events of the Emirates’ sporting calendar. Last season, UAE Team Emirates-XRG’s world champion Tadej Pogacar won the seventh edition of the Tour by attacking 7.7km from the finish at Jebel Hafeet, where he had already claimed victory in 2020, 2021, and 2022, securing the Unity Trophy for the third time. The home team will be hoping to repeat the success this season.

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships: One of the most eagerly anticipated events on the UAE sporting calendar, it consists of a WTA 1000 women’s event to be held on February 15-21, followed by the ATP 500 men’s tournament on February 23-28. The 2026 edition will be the 34th year of the ATP tournament and the 26th year of the WTA tournament. Over the years, the two events have been voted the best on the respective tours by the world’s best tennis players who make Dubai their home during the two weeks.

Dubai World Cup: The horse racing extravaganza is truly the highlight of the UAE sporting season and is usually held on the last Saturday of March which in 2026 falls on March 28. The Meydan showpiece attracts the best horses, jockeys and trainers from the world over. It is the culmination of the Dubai racing season and the Dubai Racing Carnival with several feature races held on Festive Friday, Fashion Friday and Emirates Super Saturday, leading up to the final event, the Dubai World Cup.

Abu Dhabi Golf Championship: To be held on November 5-8 at the Yas Links, this tournament is the penultimate event in the Race to Dubai and always offers edge-of-the-seat excitement as the golfers make a last-ditch effort to qualify for the season-ending tournament in Dubai.

DP World Tour Championship: The Race to Dubai culminates in this season-ending event at the Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 12-15. It’s the ultimate showdown where the top 50 players battle for the season’s overall title, defining their year. The top finishers earn vital PGA Tour cards and spots in signature events, creating a direct link between the tours.

Emirates Dubai 7s: Easily one of the most popular events on the UAE sporting calendar, the Emirates Dubai 7s is an annual rugby sevens cum social event held at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai. Founded in 1970, the event is the longest-running sports event in the Middle East and will be held on November 27-29.

