From Abu Dhabi to Augusta: Some memorable sporting moments in 2025

From Norris to Indian women cricket team to Alex Eala, a look at their success stories
Dubai: The sporting world delivered unforgettable moments as champions were crowned, long waits ended, and new stars emerged across multiple disciplines. We look at some of the memorable moments in sports this year.
Lando Norris held his nerve in a tense Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to secure his first Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship, finishing on the podium behind race winner Max Verstappen and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. Starting second on the grid in the title decider, Norris knew a top-three finish would be enough to seal the 2025 crown. Verstappen and Piastri delivered flawless drives to finish first and second. Norris edged Verstappen by just two points in the final standings, with Piastri a further 11 points behind.
The UAE secured qualification for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in February next year after finishing in the top three at the Asia/East Asia-Pacific Qualifier in Oman. Joining Nepal and hosts Oman, Muhammad Waseem’s side confirmed their place with a crucial victory over Japan. The result completed the final lineup of 20 teams for next year’s global tournament.
India’s women’s cricket team created history defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup final to lift their maiden title. Shafali Verma’s elegant 87 laid the foundation for the victory, while Deepti Sharma delivered a standout all-round performance, including a five-wicket haul that sealed the triumph. After years of near misses and heartbreak, India finally turned belief into glory, marking a defining moment for women’s cricket in the country.
2025 has been a breakthrough year for Filipino tennis star Alex Eala, who has climbed into the WTA Top 50 for the first time in her career. Trained at the Rafa Nadal Academy, Eala began the year ranked 147th and has enjoyed a remarkable rise over the past 12 months.
She ends the season as World No 53, highlighted by her maiden WTA Challenger title in Guadalajara and a gold medal for the Philippines, adding to her collection of SEA Games and Asian Games medals.
After only a short break, Eala will begin her 2026 season at the WTA 250 event in Auckland before turning her focus to the Australian Open — the only Grand Slam yet to feature her in the main draw.
Rory McIlroy etched his name into golfing history by defeating Justin Rose in a play-off to win The Masters and complete the career Grand Slam. The Northern Irishman claimed his fifth Major title after a dramatic final round at Augusta National, becoming only the sixth player to win all four Majors — and the first since Tiger Woods in 2000. After 11 attempts at Augusta, McIlroy finally captured the Green Jacket. “It feels incredible,” he said. “I started to wonder if it would ever be my time.”
Paris Saint-Germain’s long wait for Champions League glory ended in emphatic fashion as they crushed Inter Milan 5-0 in the final under manager Luis Enrique. A dominant display of attacking football saw Vitinha and Ousmane Dembele shine, confirming PSG’s place at the summit of European club football. The triumph capped a remarkable season for Enrique, further cementing his status as one of the game’s elite managers.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox