From Abu Dhabi to Augusta: Some memorable sporting moments in 2025

Lando Norris held his nerve in a tense Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to secure his first Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship, finishing on the podium behind race winner Max Verstappen and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. Starting second on the grid in the title decider, Norris knew a top-three finish would be enough to seal the 2025 crown. Verstappen and Piastri delivered flawless drives to finish first and second. Norris edged Verstappen by just two points in the final standings, with Piastri a further 11 points behind.

The UAE secured qualification for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in February next year after finishing in the top three at the Asia/East Asia-Pacific Qualifier in Oman. Joining Nepal and hosts Oman, Muhammad Waseem’s side confirmed their place with a crucial victory over Japan. The result completed the final lineup of 20 teams for next year’s global tournament.

Rory McIlroy etched his name into golfing history by defeating Justin Rose in a play-off to win The Masters and complete the career Grand Slam. The Northern Irishman claimed his fifth Major title after a dramatic final round at Augusta National, becoming only the sixth player to win all four Majors — and the first since Tiger Woods in 2000. After 11 attempts at Augusta, McIlroy finally captured the Green Jacket. “It feels incredible,” he said. “I started to wonder if it would ever be my time.”

