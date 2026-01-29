Lando Norris back on track and chuffed to see No 1 on his new car

"This was the first time everyone saw the car in one piece – it's literally not been built until this morning. It's an incredible thing to see it all come together."

Formula 1 world champion Lando Norris declared that it was “nice to be back” and to see the No 1 on his new car after he hit the track for the first time on Wednesday since winning the title in a dramatic final race in Abu Dhabi last month.

"It's still going to take a while. It's just trying to gather as much information in every condition possible."

With the upheaval in technical regulations set to take effect for the upcoming season, teams are focusing this week on the reliability of their cars rather than performance.

After Tuesday's rain-affected session that saw only Red Bull and Ferrari venture out, six teams took advantage of improved weather on Wednesday, with Alpine, Audi, Haas, McLaren, Mercedes and Racing Bulls all taking to the circuit.

"It gives me good confidence coming into this season. But it's such a big challenge with all the regulations, all the changes this year, but I feel good."

"I think I'm still even now trying to just accept it and realise that it's happened," said Norris, who held off Max Verstappen and McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri to clinch the title in the final race last season.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.