GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Motorsport

Norris sets best lap time ahead of Verstappen in Bahrain

Red Bull driver completes 136 laps and hits day’s top speed at 336.4kmph

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
AP

Dubai: The first day of official pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit on Wednesday ended the same way as the 2025 Formula 1 season finished at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi — with McLaren’s Lando Norris finishing on top ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Norris, who took over from McLaren team mate Oscar Piastri for the afternoon session, purred his way to a time of 1m 34.669s as day gradually turned to night at the desert venue. Verstappen’s best lap was 0.129 seconds slower than the world champion, although the Dutchman achieved the top speed of the day at 336.4kmph.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc placed third, half a second down on Norris’ time, followed by the Haas of Esteban Ocon, Piastri and the Mercedes of George Russell and seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton, who started the day for the Scuderia.

Much-needed mileage

Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon rounded out the top 10 for Alpine and Williams, respectively — the latter team getting some much-needed mileage on the board after they missed the Barcelona Shakedown due to car preparation delays.

Cadillac split their running between experienced returning duo Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas, who sandwiched Gabriel Bortoleto in positions 14 to 16.

In terms of mileage, as one of four drivers to spend the whole day on track, Verstappen topped the charts via a very healthy return of 136 laps, with Ocon the other to hit the 100-lap milestone individually.

Drivers and teams will now regroup in the Sakhir paddock to dig through the data and prepare for Thursday’s running, with Isack Hadjar, Fernando Alonso, Ollie Bearman and Liam Lawson all set to complete their first laps of the test.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
Show More
Related Topics:
Formula-OneFormula1

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

McLaren unveil new livery ahead of Bahrain tests

McLaren unveil new livery ahead of Bahrain tests

2m read
McLaren's British driver Lando Norris (L) and McLaren's Australian driver Oscar Piastri attend a press conference ahead of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on December 4, 2025.

Piastri plays down McLaren rivalry with champion Norris

2m read
Ferrari's British driver Lewis Hamilton waves to fans after testing the new Formula 1 Ferrari SF-26 at Fiorano Circuit in Fiorano Modenese on January 23, 2026.

Hamilton hopes tests a sign of good things to come

2m read
Lando Norris

Norris back on track for first time after Abu Dhabi win

2m read