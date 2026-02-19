Upbeat Hamilton says new Ferrari has his ‘DNA’ within it

British driver much more connected to the SF-26
Dubai: Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been very much in the news lately and not just because of his initiatives to highlight humanitarian efforts in Gaza. He has also sent the rumour mill into overdrive after being spotted with Kim Kardashian in London.
But all that was in the off-season, and with Ferrari in the limelight for their impressive performance in testing currently underway in Bahrain, the 41-year-old on Wednesday said that the new car has his "DNA" within it.
After putting it through its paces on the first day of the second pre-season test in Bahrain, the British driver said: "This is a car that I've been able to be a part of developing on the simulator for the last 10 months.
"And so a bit of my DNA is within it. I'm more connected to this one for sure.
"Last year we were locked into a car that ultimately I inherited."
For the first time in his career, Hamilton failed to manage a podium finish last season as he struggled to adapt to his new surroundings.
But he said he is entering the new season in a positive frame of mind.
"I really felt like I spent a lot of time rebuilding over this winter, refocusing, really getting my body and my mind to a much better place," he said.
"I generally feel, personally, in the best place that I've been in a long, long time.
"And then the car, we've started off quite well so far. It's an exciting time with this new generation of car." Hamilton said of the Scuderia's new SF-26.
Ferrari are among the teams topping the time sheets in testing, with McLaren team Principal Andrea Stella already warning that the Prancing Horse are the ones to look out for this season.