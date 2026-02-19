Upbeat Hamilton says new Ferrari has his ‘DNA’ within it

After putting it through its paces on the first day of the second pre-season test in Bahrain, the British driver said: "This is a car that I've been able to be a part of developing on the simulator for the last 10 months.

But all that was in the off-season, and with Ferrari in the limelight for their impressive performance in testing currently underway in Bahrain, the 41-year-old on Wednesday said that the new car has his "DNA" within it.

Dubai: Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been very much in the news lately and not just because of his initiatives to highlight humanitarian efforts in Gaza. He has also sent the rumour mill into overdrive after being spotted with Kim Kardashian in London.

Ferrari are among the teams topping the time sheets in testing, with McLaren team Principal Andrea Stella already warning that the Prancing Horse are the ones to look out for this season.

"And then the car, we've started off quite well so far. It's an exciting time with this new generation of car." Hamilton said of the Scuderia's new SF-26.

"I really felt like I spent a lot of time rebuilding over this winter, refocusing, really getting my body and my mind to a much better place," he said.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.