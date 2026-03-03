The seven-time Formula One World Champion, known for his record-breaking career, is gearing up for the 2026 campaign with Scuderia Ferrari. The season begins with the Australian Grand Prix on March 8, following preseason testing in Bahrain. His high-profile move to Ferrari in 2025 brought an end to a 12-year stint with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team and marked a new chapter in his career. In his debut season with the Italian outfit, he partnered Charles Leclerc while navigating a series of challenges.

Amid car troubles and on-track incidents, Hamilton finished sixth in the drivers’ standings, missing out on a Grand Prix podium for the first time in his career. His only victory came in China, as Lando Norris secured his maiden world title, narrowly edging out Max Verstappen. The season was defined by fierce battles between Norris, Verstappen and Oscar Piastri, with McLaren clinching their 10th Constructors’ Championship after six race wins, including a standout victory in Singapore led by Norris and Piastri.

