Seasonal four-weekly service from June 26 supports trade, cargo and diaspora travel
Dubai: Etihad Airways will launch seasonal flights to Dhaka from June 26, strengthening travel, trade and cargo links between the UAE and Bangladesh.
The four-times weekly service will run until October 24, connecting Abu Dhabi with Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, and is aimed at meeting strong demand for both passenger travel and logistics between the two markets.
Operating a Boeing 777, the airline said the service will offer 28 Business and 374 Economy seats. It will also provide significant cargo capacity, supporting the movement of goods across key trade routes.
The airline said the route is part of its broader strategy to expand its network in line with demand, while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s role as a global hub linking South Asia with international markets.
Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said Dhaka is a “strategically important market” with strong and sustained demand across both passenger and cargo segments. He added that the service will help strengthen trade flows between Bangladesh, the UAE and key global markets.
The route is expected to play an important role in supporting export-driven industries, particularly Bangladesh’s garment and textile sector, by improving access to markets in the Middle East, Europe and North America.
The UAE is home to one of the largest Bangladeshi communities in the world, and the new service will also provide a direct link for families travelling between the two countries, as well as seamless onward connections via Abu Dhabi.
Passengers from Bangladeshi diaspora communities in the UK, Italy and North America will also benefit from easier connections to Dhaka through Abu Dhabi.
Since the US-Israel war on Iran broke out on February 28, UAE carriers, including Etihad, have been operating limited flights on special air corridors.