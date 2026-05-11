The airline said travellers can get up to 30 per cent off Economy fares during the sale, which runs until May 14 for travel between June 1 and October 15, 2026.

Etihad is also promoting flights to Kraków, one of Poland’s oldest cities, as well as Salalah, which becomes popular with Gulf tourists during the khareef monsoon season later in the summer.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.