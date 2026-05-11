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Etihad launches flight sale with up to 30% off summer fares

Discounted fares are available on flights to over 40 destinations until May 14

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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From Greek islands to Zanzibar — Etihad’s latest sale covers over 40 destinations.
From Greek islands to Zanzibar — Etihad’s latest sale covers over 40 destinations.
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Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways has launched a limited-time global sale offering discounted fares from Abu Dhabi to more than 40 destinations across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

The airline said travellers can get up to 30 per cent off Economy fares during the sale, which runs until May 14 for travel between June 1 and October 15, 2026.

The offer includes flights to several popular summer destinations on Etihad’s seasonal network, including Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, Mykonos and Santorini.

The sale comes as UAE travellers continue planning summer holidays across Europe and beach destinations ahead of the Eid Al Adha and school break travel season.

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Where can you travel?

Among the destinations included in the promotion is Palma de Mallorca, the capital of Spain’s Balearic Islands, known for its beaches, Gothic cathedral and old town districts.

Santorini and Mykonos remain among the most in-demand Greek island destinations for UAE travellers during summer because of their beach resorts, nightlife and Mediterranean weather.

Etihad is also promoting flights to Kraków, one of Poland’s oldest cities, as well as Salalah, which becomes popular with Gulf tourists during the khareef monsoon season later in the summer.

Other destinations included in the sale are Nice on the French Riviera and Zanzibar City, known for its beaches and historic Stone Town district.

Etihad said the discounted fares are available through its website and travel agents.

The airline did not disclose specific route pricing in the announcement, but said the sale applies across multiple destinations on its global network.

Recently, UAE's flag carrier announced it has signed a new codeshare agreement with Air Cambodia, expanding its footprint in Southeast Asia and giving travellers from the UAE and beyond smoother access to Angkor Wat.

Etihad Airways also announced a significant expansion of its Africa network, adding new routes to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, Ghana, Nigeria and Zimbabwe from Abu Dhabi, as part of its continued global growth strategy.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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