Dubai: Kuwait Airways said on Thursday it will launch 11 new destinations for its summer 2026 season, including Alexandria, Zurich, Mykonos, Malaga, Sharm El Sheikh, Salalah, Antalya, Trabzon, Sarajevo, Vienna and Bodrum, as it moves to expand its network and meet rising seasonal demand.
The national carrier also announced a 15 per cent discount on all economy-class flights to and from Kuwait. The offer is available through its website, mobile app, sales offices and call centre, excluding codeshare services. Bookings will be open from January 22 to February 15, with travel valid between January 25 and April 30, 2026.
Abdulwahab Al Shatti, Acting Chief Executive, said the new routes are part of the airline’s strategy to diversify its destinations and enhance customer choice.
He added that the routes would be rolled out from June 9, starting with Alexandria, followed by Sharm El Sheikh and Salalah on June 10, Zurich on June 12, Mykonos on June 14, Antalya on June 15, Trabzon, Sarajevo and Vienna on June 16, and Bodrum on June 17.
