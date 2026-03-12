Across the country, other small businesses also felt the impact of the President’s message
In times of uncertainty, words can carry immense power. In the UAE, a recent speech by the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan did exactly that, offering reassurance, strength and a reminder of the resilience that defines the nation.
One phrase from his address quickly resonated across the country.
One of the most powerful lines was when he described the nation’s resilience with the words: “Our skin is thick and our flesh is bitter.” The phrase, deeply rooted in an Arabic expression, reflects the idea that the UAE is resilient, patient and difficult to harm, a nation capable of withstanding challenges without losing its composure or values.
The second phrase that captured public attention came from events unfolding in the region. After videos released by UAE authorities circulated showing the UAE’s air defence systems intercepting Iranian drones, the words “Target Destroyed” quickly became symbolic of the country’s readiness and defensive strength.
Together, these two expressions sparked a wave of creative responses from businesses and individuals across the emirates. From cafés to clothing brands, and from car decals to phone stickers, entrepreneurs turned the phrases into small but meaningful products that reflected national pride.
Among them is Zainab Abdulla Alblooshi, 28, founder of Pearlla.ae, who designed a series of stickers inspired by the moment.
“I drew these stickers as a reflection of my pride and deep appreciation for the strength and readiness of the UAE air defense,” she said. “Their capability and vigilance give us confidence and reassurance, especially during these challenging times.”
Her designs feature the phrases “Our skin is thick and our flesh is bitter” and “Target Destroyed,” but these were not about conflict, but about reassurance.
“Even though we are living through a period of war in the region, we as a people are not seekers of conflict,” she said. “We are a nation that believes in peace, stability and unity. Our strength lies in our values, our resilience and our solidarity.”
Across the country, other small businesses also felt the impact of the President’s message almost immediately.
At SlowCoffeeBar.ae, a small home café in Sharjah that interacts with the community every day, customers began discussing the speech and the viral phrases soon after they appeared online.
“After hearing the inspiring words of Sheikh Mohamed, especially when he spoke about the UAE being strong and resilient, it truly resonated with many of us,” the café shared. “His words made people feel safe and reassured — both locals and residents — and reminded us that we are under wise and strong leadership.”
As people gathered for their daily coffee, the atmosphere reflected a shared sentiment.
“As a small coffee business that interacts with the community every day, we felt that message immediately among our customers,” they said. “There was a strong sense of pride and unity.”
Displaying the stickers became a natural extension of that feeling.
“Creating the stickers was a spontaneous way to share that feeling and keep those powerful words visible,” they said. “It was our small way of celebrating the strength of the UAE and the confidence people feel living here.”
Across social media and in storefronts, these expressions began appearing, printed on clothing, placed on cars, stuck onto laptops and phones, and handed out in cafés.
The audio from the widely shared video showing the UAE’s air defence intercepting drones, including the words “Target Destroyed”, was remixed into songs that soon became trendy online. In another sign of how widely the phrase had spread, several businesses even introduced promotional offers using the discount code “Target Destroyed”.
For Emiratis, the trend was not about celebrating conflict, but about expressing confidence in the country’s preparedness and the leadership guiding it. The popularity of the phrases, both in music and in everyday products, reflected a deeper sentiment: a strong trust in the nation’s institutions and in the steady leadership that continues to reassure the public during uncertain regional times.
It was a reminder that in the UAE, unity often expresses itself through community action. Businesses large and small echoed the same message in their own ways: a collective pride in the country’s resilience and a shared trust in its leadership.
For Zainab, the message remains simple.
“We draw our confidence from our wise leadership,” she remarked. “Sheikh Mohamed has reassured us all, confirming that the UAE is safe and in the best of conditions despite the circumstances.”
“The UAE remains strong, protected and united.”