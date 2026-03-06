Rethinking Fitness: How perimenopause alters training strategies

Perimenopause changes stress and recovery. Smarter training makes the difference
By her mid-forties, she knows how to train. She has built discipline around movement for years, using exercise as structure and stress relief. When the workouts that once energised her begin to leave her drained and restless at night, she assumes she needs greater effort. She adds more cardio and trims calories, expecting familiar strategies to restore familiar results. Instead, recovery slows, sleep fragments and motivation dips.
What changes her trajectory is understanding that perimenopause alters the hormonal landscape in which training takes place. Fluctuating estrogen and progesterone influence muscle repair, bone turnover, stress response and sleep regulation. Once that context becomes clear, the solution shifts from pushing harder to training with greater precision.
In a January 2026 AP News report examining exercise during menopause, the clinical guidance is direct: “Medical experts say strength training keeps bones and muscles healthy after menopause when estrogen loss speeds up a reduction in bone density and contributes to the gradual loss of muscle mass.”
Dr Christina DeAngelis, an ob-gyn at Penn State Health quoted in the same report, reinforces the importance of resistance work. “People underestimate how powerful it is,” she says. Her comment reflects a growing medical recognition that muscle preservation is central to long-term health during hormonal transition.
Dr Jen Gunter, ob-gyn and menopause specialist, has also highlighted estrogen’s broader physiological role in public commentary. Writing in The New York Times, she explains that estrogen “plays a role in muscle mass and connective tissue health”, underscoring why fluctuations can influence joint stability and recovery capacity. That connection helps explain why women often notice increased soreness or stiffness during perimenopause even when their training has not changed.
Dr Louise Newson, a UK-based menopause specialist frequently quoted in British media, speaks directly to the interplay between hormones and recovery. In coverage discussing exercise during menopause, she notes that disrupted sleep affects muscle repair and daily energy, which in turn alters how women tolerate training loads. Her emphasis consistently centres on adjusting exercise to reflect hormonal shifts rather than attempting to override them.
When body composition shifts in midlife, many women instinctively increase cardiovascular exercise. Longer runs and frequent high-intensity classes feel disciplined and productive. During perimenopause, elevated training stress layered on to disrupted sleep can strain recovery.
Menopause fitness coach Kate Rowe-Ham described her own recalibration in Women’s Health after years of prioritising intense cardio sessions. She shifted towards structured lifting and steady walking and noticed rapid changes in overall well-being. “Within a month, my energy levels had soared and my anxiety levels plummeted,” she says. Rowe-Ham also reframes the narrative many women internalise about midlife fitness. “Perimenopause doesn’t mean exercising less, it simply means exercising differently,” she says.
Gynaecologists echo this need for recalibration. Dr Gunter has repeatedly stressed in public interviews that menopause is a biological transition that warrants evidence-based strategies, including strength training, rather than restrictive dieting or excessive cardio.
Trainer Keli Roberts, interviewed in Women’s Health, highlights the importance of effective stimulus during structured strength training. “The key is that if you’re using good form and lifting to the point of fatigue, you will likely feel stronger after just a few weeks,” she says. Progressive challenge stimulates adaptation even when hormonal conditions fluctuate.
“Doing light lifting several times a week should be your goal, and don’t skip a warm-up, which is increasingly important as we get older,” Roberts says. Warm-ups protect connective tissue and improve neuromuscular efficiency.
Rowe-Ham provides a balanced weekly structure that respects recovery capacity. “Plan for one upper-body, one lower-body and one full-body strength session per week, lasting 35 to 45 minutes each,” she says. She cautions against excessive intensity, adding, “Any more than that and you may inadvertently exacerbate symptoms by increasing cortisol levels.”
This approach reflects a strategic model: focused strength sessions combined with adequate recovery create steady adaptation.
Gynaecologists increasingly speak about recovery as a medical issue during perimenopause. Night sweats and insomnia disrupt deep sleep cycles, which impairs muscle repair and mood regulation.
Dr Newson frequently advises women to consider both medical management of symptoms and lifestyle adjustments. In educational materials discussing exercise during menopause, she notes that consistent, moderate activity supports long-term well-being, while overtraining can heighten fatigue.
The AP News report that emphasises lifting also includes balance and functional training as protective measures.
Walking becomes an effective low-stress tool in this context. “Aim to walk for 30-40 minutes per day, or around 4,000 steps,” says Rowe-Ham. She also acknowledges variability during this stage: “Perimenopause isn’t linear; 40 minutes may feel doable one day, while 10 minutes may be all you can manage the next day.”
Hormonal transition influences muscle protein synthesis, making adequate dietary protein essential for women who train regularly. Dietitian Katherine Mitri addresses this directly in Today’s Dietitian. “For a woman in perimenopause and menopause who is active, I may recommend on the higher end of this range, closer to 1.5g-1.6g/kg, to reduce muscle breakdown often occurring in this stage of life,” she says. These guidelines reinforce that nutrition and resistance training operate together during hormonal transition.
Perimenopause introduces variability into energy levels, sleep patterns and stress tolerance. Anchoring the week with resistance training, incorporating moderate cardio and scheduling rest as a deliberate component creates a sustainable rhythm. With this routine, precision replaces excess, and strength becomes a foundation for long-term health.