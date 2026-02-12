Kawasaki, 57, says the fanbase — once dominated by older men — now includes many young women. Among them is 25-year-old Minori Takumi, who developed her passion through “Touken Ranbu” before studying real blades in museums. Fascinated by details such as the milky-white hamon pattern along a katana’s edge, she eventually became a full-time curator at the Bizen Osafune Sword Museum in Setouchi.