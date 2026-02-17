GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah’s Hamriyah Free Zone gets new ArcelorMittal Projects plant

Steel giant to expand Sharjah footprint to 5m sq ft by 2026

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Hamriyah Free Zone has established itself as a leading hub for heavy industries linked to steel value chains, with the sector representing one of the Free Zone’s principal industrial pillars. Pictured above is Sharjah’s Hamriyah Free Zone, used for illustrative purposes.
Supplied

Dubai: Steel and mining giant ArcelorMittal Projects - a part of the ArcelorMittal Group - is set to open a third plant in Hamriyah Free Zone, expanding its industrial presence in Sharjah to around 5 million square feet by 2026.

The new facility will cover 1.4 million square feet, and operations are scheduled to begin in 2026, Hamriyah Free Zone said in a statement. It will focus on steel pipe manufacturing and specialised coating solutions to meet rising demand from energy and infrastructure projects.

With the addition of the new plant, the company’s total land area within Hamriyah Free Zone will rise to approximately 5 million square feet.

The announcement was made during a visit by officials from Hamriyah Free Zone Authority to the company’s premises.

Johannes De Schrijver, CEO of ArcelorMittal Projects, said the move is part of a long-term plan. “Expanding our footprint at HFZA will strengthen the company’s industrial presence and support major projects in line with global standards.”

He stated, “Hamriyah Free Zone’s competitive advantages enable the company to expand efficiently and serve regional and international markets with greater agility.”

The company says continued investment in facilities and production capacity will help it meet growing demand across regional and international markets, particularly in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

Hamriyah Free Zone is home to a number of heavy-industry companies in the steel sector and serves regional and global markets through its port and logistics connections.

Bigger footprint

Since starting operations in the free zone five years ago, ArcelorMittal Projects has set up two HSAW pipe mills, two 18-metre external coating lines and an 18-metre internal coating line.

The site also includes custom coating facilities, advanced inspection and testing systems, including ultrasonic and radiographic testing, and an internationally accredited laboratory.

The new plant is expected to increase production capacity further and improve operational efficiency.

Meanwhile, Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director of Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, said. “Hamriyah Free Zone is committed to offering facilities and competitive advantages that make it a preferred destination for global industrial investments.”

He added: “ArcelorMittal Projects’ investments highlight the Free Zone’s attractiveness and competitive operational ecosystem.”

