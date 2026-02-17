Al Hamriyah glows as Ramadan lights transform streets

“We are keen to ensure that Ramadan decorations reflect the noble values of the holy month while spreading joy and tranquility among community members,” Al Shamsi said. “The project balances artistic beauty with environmental sustainability through the use of energy-saving lighting technologies, in line with our commitment to enhancing quality of life and supporting sustainable development.”

Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriyah Municipality, extended his congratulations to the UAE leadership and community on the occasion of the approaching holy month, noting that preparations were carried out as part of a comprehensive vision to welcome Ramadan in the best possible way.

