Al Hamriyah glows as Ramadan lights transform streets

They feature designs combining traditional artistic elements with modern aesthetics
Sharjah: Al Hamriyah has been illuminated with vibrant Ramadan decorations after Al Hamriyah Municipality completed its annual project to adorn streets and public spaces with distinctive light installations reflecting the spirit and values of the holy month.
The decorations feature innovative designs combining traditional Islamic artistic elements with modern aesthetics, creating a festive atmosphere filled with warmth, spirituality and serenity across the area.
Illuminated displays have been installed along main and internal roads, roundabouts and central islands throughout Al Hamriyah. The installations were carefully positioned at key locations to enhance their visual impact and highlight the artistic character of the designs.
The lighting features intricate Islamic geometric patterns inspired by Arab ornamentation, alongside crescent-shaped motifs symbolising Ramadan. Flowing light effects add a spiritual dimension to the scene, welcoming residents and visitors in an atmosphere of joy and tranquillity.
The initiative forms part of the municipality’s annual efforts to strengthen community spirit and promote social cohesion by creating a visually appealing environment that reflects the cultural significance of Ramadan.
The municipality also applied environmental best practices during implementation, using energy-efficient lighting systems aimed at reducing electricity consumption and supporting sustainability goals.
Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriyah Municipality, extended his congratulations to the UAE leadership and community on the occasion of the approaching holy month, noting that preparations were carried out as part of a comprehensive vision to welcome Ramadan in the best possible way.
“We are keen to ensure that Ramadan decorations reflect the noble values of the holy month while spreading joy and tranquility among community members,” Al Shamsi said. “The project balances artistic beauty with environmental sustainability through the use of energy-saving lighting technologies, in line with our commitment to enhancing quality of life and supporting sustainable development.”
The illuminated displays transform Al Hamriyah into a welcoming Ramadan destination, highlighting the area’s cultural and aesthetic identity during one of the most cherished seasons of the year