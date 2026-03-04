Sharjah Police arrest 95 beggars and street vendors in Ramadan crackdown

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have arrested 95 beggars and illegal street vendors during the first two weeks of Ramadan as part of a campaign aimed at curbing begging and raising public awareness about its risks.

The arrests were carried out under the campaign “Begging is a Crime and Giving is a Responsibility,” launched at the start of the holy month in cooperation with the Security Media Department, Sharjah Police said on Wednesday

Lieutenant Colonel Yousef Al Mahmoud, Director of the Special Tasks Department and Head of the Anti-Begging and Street Vendors Committee, said field teams intensified their efforts across the emirate and increased patrols to monitor and apprehend beggars in various areas.

Authorities also responded promptly to reports received through official communication channels, he added.

Lieutenant Colonel Al Mahmoud explained that the campaign focuses on two key pillars — field enforcement and community awareness.

During the 14-day period, police arrested 75 men and 20 women of different nationalities, he said.

According to police, many of the individuals involved had turned begging into a means of quick financial gain, exploiting the generosity of residents during Ramadan. Some also used misleading tactics to attract sympathy from passersby, particularly targeting worshippers as they leave mosques.

Lieutenant Colonel Al Mahmoud stressed that begging is a punishable offence under UAE law, warning that the practice undermines the image of society and exploits humanitarian values such as generosity and solidarity.

Sharjah Police continue to run awareness campaigns through digital platforms and various media outlets to educate the public about the dangers of supporting beggars and to encourage donations through official charitable channels to ensure aid reaches those who genuinely need it.

Residents are urged to support the campaign and report any cases of begging by calling 901, the police non-emergency number.

Police emphasised that community cooperation plays a key role in tackling the phenomenon.