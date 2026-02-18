In a video released under the campaign, Captain Mana’a Al Naqbi, from the Media Awareness and Public Relations Department at Sharjah Police, stressed that the period leading up to the Maghrib prayer witnesses heightened traffic risks as fasting motorists may experience fatigue, dehydration and psychological pressure while trying to arrive before sunset.

Captain Al Naqbi highlighted that maintaining composure behind the wheel promotes safer road behaviour and helps drivers make better decisions in heavy traffic conditions. He encouraged motorists to plan trips in advance and avoid unnecessary pressure, advising drivers to keep water or dates in their vehicles so they can have a light iftar if caught in traffic and continue their journeys safely.

The initiative seeks to transform the pre-iftar commute from a stressful rush into a calmer, more mindful journey by encouraging motorists to prioritise safety over timekeeping. According to the campaign’s behavioural framework, tension and frustration reduce concentration and hazard awareness, while calmness improves focus and reaction time.

“Being delayed for a few minutes is far better than being involved in an accident that could change lives forever,” Captain Al Naqbi said, noting that road rage does not help drivers reach their destinations faster but instead increases the likelihood of errors and dangerous decisions.

He added that the campaign also carries a broader cultural message aligned with the values of the holy month. “Ramadan is a race toward goodness before it is a race on the road,” he said.

“Arriving safely is more important than arriving quickly,” he said, adding that Ramadan should be seen as a time to practice patience, wisdom, and responsible conduct rather than turning roads into a race against time.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.