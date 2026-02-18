Pre-iftar rush puts lives at risk, warn Sharjah Police in Ramadan road safety campaign
The call comes as part of the force’s Ramadan awareness initiative aimed at promoting safer driving behaviour during what authorities describe as one of the most critical periods on the road.
In a video released under the campaign, Captain Mana’a Al Naqbi, from the Media Awareness and Public Relations Department at Sharjah Police, stressed that the period leading up to the Maghrib prayer witnesses heightened traffic risks as fasting motorists may experience fatigue, dehydration and psychological pressure while trying to arrive before sunset.
He explained that this combination of physical exhaustion and urgency can create an unstable driving environment, where moments of anger or impatience behind the wheel may lead to life-changing consequences.
“Being delayed for a few minutes is far better than being involved in an accident that could change lives forever,” Captain Al Naqbi said, noting that road rage does not help drivers reach their destinations faster but instead increases the likelihood of errors and dangerous decisions.
The initiative seeks to transform the pre-iftar commute from a stressful rush into a calmer, more mindful journey by encouraging motorists to prioritise safety over timekeeping. According to the campaign’s behavioural framework, tension and frustration reduce concentration and hazard awareness, while calmness improves focus and reaction time.
Captain Al Naqbi highlighted that maintaining composure behind the wheel promotes safer road behaviour and helps drivers make better decisions in heavy traffic conditions. He encouraged motorists to plan trips in advance and avoid unnecessary pressure, advising drivers to keep water or dates in their vehicles so they can have a light iftar if caught in traffic and continue their journeys safely.
“Arriving safely is more important than arriving quickly,” he said, adding that Ramadan should be seen as a time to practice patience, wisdom, and responsible conduct rather than turning roads into a race against time.
He added that the campaign also carries a broader cultural message aligned with the values of the holy month. “Ramadan is a race toward goodness before it is a race on the road,” he said.
Sharjah Police said that road safety remains a shared responsibility, calling on all motorists to slow down, act thoughtfully and help ensure that everyone returns home safely during Ramadan.