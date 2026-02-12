GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Police roll out Ramadan road safety campaign

Drivers encouraged to plan ahead and drive safely before Iftar

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
‘Ramadan Without Accidents’ initiative combines awareness and support.
Dubai: As part of its Ramadan outreach and road safety drive, Dubai Police has rolled out the ‘Ramadan Without Accidents’ initiative, aimed at reducing speeding and reckless driving during the critical minutes before Maghrib.

Lieutenant Colonel Abdul Rahman Al Falasi, Director of the Traffic Awareness Department at the General Department of Traffic, said the initiative focuses on distributing iftar meals to motorists shortly before sunset to discourage rushing and promote safer driving behaviour.

Seven high-traffic locations have been identified for distribution: City Walk intersection, Al Satwa roundabout, Al Madina Mall, Century Mall, American Hospital Dubai, Al Mizhar 4, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre intersection in Al Khawaneej.

Lieutenant Colonel  Al Falasi stressed that road safety remains a top priority, particularly during Ramadan when traffic patterns shift and some motorists may feel pressured to reach home before iftar. He urged drivers to plan ahead, adhere to speed limits and exercise patience.

Volunteer engagement

Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness, announced four volunteer opportunities during Ramadan, with 679 volunteers — including Dubai Police personnel and community members — currently registered on the Dubai Police Volunteer Platform.

He said the volunteer initiatives align with government directives to strengthen community participation and shared responsibility, while supporting sustainable development goals aimed at enhancing quality of life. Volunteers will assist in field activities, awareness campaigns and community engagement efforts throughout the holy month.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
