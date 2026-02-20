40,000 awareness leaflets with iftar meals and gifts distributed to promote safe driving
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a Ramadan road safety campaign targeting taxi drivers, delivery riders, and workers across the emirate. The initiative aims to promote responsible driving, reduce traffic accidents, and encourage safe behaviour during the Holy Month.
As part of the campaign, over 40,000 awareness leaflets have been distributed alongside iftar meals and Ramadan gifts. The RTA worked with partners from the government and private sectors, including Dubai Police, Dubai Taxi Company, noon, DAMAC Properties, Sobha Realty, Emirates Driving Institute, First Driving Centre, Masafi, Almarai, Zone Delivery Services, Careem, Continental Tires, and Bridgestone, to reach drivers and workers at key locations.
Ahmed Al Khzaimy, Director of Traffic at the RTA, said: “Ramadan is an important opportunity to intensify awareness initiatives that support Dubai’s Traffic Safety Strategy. Drivers are encouraged to embody the values of the Holy Month, adhere to traffic regulations, and respect other road users, especially when fasting.”
Avoid driving immediately after a heavy meal.
Maintain patience and keep a safe distance from other vehicles
Plan journeys in advance and choose the safest transport option
Promote tolerance and avoid disputes on the road
Avoid sleeping inside vehicles with windows closed
During Ramadan, truck movement restriction timings on key routes have been adjusted to reduce traffic risks:
E11 Corridor (Sharjah border to Interchange 7) and key city areas: 7:00 am – 11:00 pm (was 6:00 am – 10:00 pm)
Morning restrictions (roads with 3 daily periods): 7:30 am – 9:30 am (was 6:30 am – 8:30 am)
Afternoon restrictions: 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm (was 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm)
Emirates Road: 4:30 pm – 7:00 pm (was 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm)
Fridays: 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm (was 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm)
RTA reminds drivers that truck movement remains prohibited year-round in key tunnels and bridges, including Al Shindagha Tunnel, Al Maktoum Bridge, Al Garhoud Bridge, Business Bay Crossing, Infinity Bridge, Airport Tunnel, Meydan Street, and Al Qudra Street.
As part of its Safe Roads during Ramadan campaign, Gulf News highlights the critical importance of responsible driving during the holy month. The campaign urges motorists to stay fully attentive behind the wheel, reminding drivers that any distraction while driving is a dangerous gamble with potentially devastating consequences.