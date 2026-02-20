GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Ramadan

Dubai's RTA issues Ramadan driving alert for taxi and delivery drivers

40,000 awareness leaflets with iftar meals and gifts distributed to promote safe driving

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
New campaign shares safety tips and truck restrictions to reduce Ramadan accidents.
New campaign shares safety tips and truck restrictions to reduce Ramadan accidents.
Afra Mubarak Al Nofeli / Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched a Ramadan road safety campaign targeting taxi drivers, delivery riders, and workers across the emirate. The initiative aims to promote responsible driving, reduce traffic accidents, and encourage safe behaviour during the Holy Month.

As part of the campaign, over 40,000 awareness leaflets have been distributed alongside iftar meals and Ramadan gifts. The RTA worked with partners from the government and private sectors, including Dubai Police, Dubai Taxi Company, noon, DAMAC Properties, Sobha Realty, Emirates Driving Institute, First Driving Centre, Masafi, Almarai, Zone Delivery Services, Careem, Continental Tires, and Bridgestone, to reach drivers and workers at key locations.

Ahmed Al Khzaimy, Director of Traffic at the RTA, said: “Ramadan is an important opportunity to intensify awareness initiatives that support Dubai’s Traffic Safety Strategy. Drivers are encouraged to embody the values of the Holy Month, adhere to traffic regulations, and respect other road users, especially when fasting.”

RTA’s tips for safe driving during Ramadan

  • Avoid driving immediately after a heavy meal.

  • Maintain patience and keep a safe distance from other vehicles

  • Plan journeys in advance and choose the safest transport option

  • Promote tolerance and avoid disputes on the road

  • Avoid sleeping inside vehicles with windows closed

Truck movement adjustments

During Ramadan, truck movement restriction timings on key routes have been adjusted to reduce traffic risks:

  • E11 Corridor (Sharjah border to Interchange 7) and key city areas: 7:00 am – 11:00 pm (was 6:00 am – 10:00 pm)

  • Morning restrictions (roads with 3 daily periods): 7:30 am – 9:30 am (was 6:30 am – 8:30 am)

  • Afternoon restrictions: 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm (was 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm)

  • Emirates Road: 4:30 pm – 7:00 pm (was 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm)

  • Fridays: 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm (was 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm)

Always prohibited

RTA reminds drivers that truck movement remains prohibited year-round in key tunnels and bridges, including Al Shindagha Tunnel, Al Maktoum Bridge, Al Garhoud Bridge, Business Bay Crossing, Infinity Bridge, Airport Tunnel, Meydan Street, and Al Qudra Street.

Gulf News campaign

As part of its Safe Roads during Ramadan campaign, Gulf News highlights the critical importance of responsible driving during the holy month. The campaign urges motorists to stay fully attentive behind the wheel, reminding drivers that any distraction while driving is a dangerous gamble with potentially devastating consequences.

Related Topics:
RamadanDubai

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Officials say most serious crashes stem from preventable violations.

Sharjah Police warn motorists over Dh500 fines

2m read
Ramadan: The hidden danger drivers face before iftar

Ramadan: The hidden danger drivers face before iftar

2m read
Huge traffic at Mohammed Bin Zayed road in Sharjah.

Traffic alert: Major congestion on Dubai-Sharjah routes

3m read
The court ruled that responsibility for the incident did not rest with the driver alone.

Dubai crash at 80 km/hr road: Driver, pedestrian fined

2m read