Ramadan is a month of reflection, self-restraint, and compassion. These values should extend beyond our homes and into our driving habits. With the hustle and bustle that comes before iftar, we often find ourselves navigating heavy traffic and feeling the pressure to arrive on time. However, it is essential to remember that rushing can lead to dangerous situations.

As we embrace this month of spiritual growth, let us also prioritise safety for our fellow road users and ourselves. Together, we can create a more mindful driving environment that reflects the true spirit of Ramadan.

Throughout this holy month, Gulf News will highlight key road safety issues, providing tips and insights to encourage safe driving habits. We urge you to plan your journeys thoughtfully. Allow yourself extra time to reach your destination, and avoid the temptation to speed. Each of us plays a role in fostering safer roads whether it is obeying traffic laws, ensuring passengers are secured, or showing kindness to those sharing the road.

