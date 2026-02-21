GOLD/FOREX
Transport

Dubai to close part of Al Khaleej Street overnight: Dates, timings

Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Motorists are advised to plan trips in advance, head out early, and avoid peak hours
Motorists are advised to plan trips in advance, head out early, and avoid peak hours
Pixabay

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced a temporary closure of a key stretch of Al Khaleej Street as part of scheduled road maintenance works aimed at enhancing traffic safety and infrastructure efficiency across the emirate.

According to the authority, the closure will affect the section of Al Khaleej Street between Cairo Street Roundabout and Al Wahida Street Roundabout, in the direction heading seaside towards Infinity Bridge. 

The restriction will be in place from 12:00am on Sunday, 22 February 2026, until 5:00am on Monday, 23 February 2026.

Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes during the specified period to avoid delays.

