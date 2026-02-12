GOLD/FOREX
Al Dhaid Road Bridge 7 on Emirates Road to close overnight

Two-phase midnight-to-morning shutdown near Bridge 7 from Feb 14–17

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Al Dhaid Road Bridge 7 on Emirates Road to close overnight
Dubai: The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has announced the temporary closure of Al Dhaid Road Bridge No. 7 on Emirates Road as part of scheduled development works, with traffic to be halted in two overnight phases.

The first phase of the closure will run from February 14 to 15, 2026, between midnight and 8am, while the second phase will take place from February 16 to17, during the same overnight hours.

Officials said the closure is required to allow infrastructure upgrade works to be carried out safely on Emirates Road.

Motorists have been advised to plan alternative routes and follow directional signage in the area during the closure periods. Authorities said traffic management measures will be in place to minimise disruption and ensure safety around the work zone.

Khitam Al Amir
