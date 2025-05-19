“A travel ban in the UAE could be due to a civil case or a criminal case. Usually in matters related to unpaid debt, a creditor can request a travel ban after receiving a judgment in a civil case. Here, the creditor will need to open an execution case after the judgment, and in case the debtor does not comply with the execution notice, then the creditor can request a travel ban on the debtor to avoid flight risk,” Dr Hassan Elhais, legal consultant at Awatif Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy, explained to Gulf News.