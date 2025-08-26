How to check your status for civil or financial cases using official online services
Dubai: For individuals who may want to know if they have a travel ban due to an unsettled financial dispute or civil case, there are official ways to check if you are prevented from leaving the country. However, this applies only to individuals involved in civil or financial cases.
What is a travel ban in the UAE?
A travel ban in the UAE can be issued for both civil and criminal cases.
In civil matters, such as unpaid debt, a creditor may request a travel ban after obtaining a court judgment. Once a judgment is issued, the creditor must open an execution case. If the debtor does not comply with the execution notice, the creditor can request a travel ban to reduce the risk of the debtor leaving the country.
Travel bans generally fall into two categories. Civil cases - unsettled rental disputes, bounced cheques, or unpaid loans and criminal cases - pending police investigations, reckless driving, or other serious offences.
In civil cases, once the debtor pays the amount specified in the court’s execution file, they may apply to have execution measures, including the travel ban, lifted. Once a decision is issued on the removal of the travel ban and communicated by the court to the competent authority, the ban is considered effectively lifted. This process is usually fast and may take a few days or more.
In 2024, the UAE’s Ministry of Justice confirmed that travel bans are now lifted automatically as soon as related legal matters are resolved, with no additional paperwork or applications required. This update eliminated the previous nine-step process and sped up removals to within minutes.
Abu Dhabi – Estafser
In Abu Dhabi, travel ban checks can be done through Estafser, an online service from the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD).
Estafser allows residents to quickly check for travel bans, pending legal or financial cases, and other administrative issues without visiting government offices. The service is available 24/7 on the ADJD website and mobile app: www.adjd.gov.ae/sites/eServices/EN/Pages/Estafser.aspx.
To access the service, you need your UAE UID number (unified number) linked to your residence visa.
Dubai – travel bans for financial cases
Dubai Police provides a free online service to check for travel bans due to financial cases in Dubai. To use it, you must enter your Emirates ID card number. The service is available through the Dubai Police app or website, which can be downloaded on both Android and Apple devices - here's how:
Open the Dubai Police app or website and select Services.
Click on Criminal Status of Financial Cases.
Enter your Emirates ID number.
Verify your identity via a one-time password (OTP) sent to your registered mobile number.
A travel ban check can also be conducted using your passport number by:
Visiting an Amer service centre in Dubai.
Calling the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) at 600522222.
Visiting a police station anywhere in the UAE.
In addition, you may seek help from a lawyer or law firm specialising in immigration services. A lawyer can confirm if you have a travel ban, explain the reasons behind it, and assist in the process of lifting it, if possible.
