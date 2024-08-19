The Unified Identification (UID) number, which can have anywhere between eight to 10 digits.

This number is linked to your Emirates ID and remains the same, even when you switch from one type of visa to another. For example, if your residence visa has expired and you apply for a new visa, you would get a new visa number. However, your UID number will remain the same.

Why do I need a UID number?

Knowing your UID number is extremely helpful in certain cases, when you are making enquiries and requesting for government services.

The UID number is needed to complete various official processes like checking your visa status or updating details related to your official documents.

“UID number is essential for preparing the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) offer letter and renewing the labour contract, applying for a new Emirates ID or its renewal and for visa extension for on-arrival visa, changing to a new residence visa and registration of trade licence for doing business,” Sirajudeen Ummer, public relations manager at Galaxy Digital Business Services Dubai, told Gulf News.

How can I find my UID number?

To find your UID number, you simply need to follow these steps: