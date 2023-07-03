Dubai: Going through passport control at Dubai International Airport (DXB) only takes a few seconds if you use the Smart Gates, if you are registered to use it.

To be sure, you can always check if you are eligible to use Smart Gates before you travel through the ‘Inquiry for Smart Gate Registration’ online service, available on the General Directorate of Foreign Affairs-Dubai’s (GDRFA-Dubai) official website - gdrfad.gov.ae.

How do I know if I’m registered for Smart Gates?

Most international passengers who passed through the passport control checkpoint at Dubai Airports may be registered for Smart Gates, but you must find out if you are eligible through GDRFA-Dubai.

1. First, visit the website - gdrfad.gov.ae.

2. Scroll down on the homepage, until you see the service, ‘Inquiry for Smart Gate Registration’ and click on the red ‘Start Service’ button.

3. Next, choose one of the options:

• File Number - You can find the file number on the visa sticker on your passport, or on the e-visa you received as a visitor. If you choose file number, you have to select the file type as ‘Resident’ or ‘Permit’, select the Emirate that has issued the visa, and the enter file number.

• UDB Number or Emirates Unified Number

• Emirates ID number

• Passport Number – Enter your nationality and passport number.

4. Enter your date of birth.

5. Select your gender.

6. Click on the ‘I’m not a robot’ captcha and click on the ‘Submit’ button.

7. Next, you will be informed by GDRFA-Dubai if your record is registered. If it is, GDRFA-Dubai will state – ‘Record is registered. You can use Smart Gates.’

Who is allowed to use Smart Gates According to GDRFA, registered passengers with a height of 1.2 metres and above. Here are the categories that are allowed to use Smart Gates:

• UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizens

• UAE Residents

• Visa-on-arrival and Schengen Union guests

• Pre-issued visa holders

How to use Smart Gates

Once you have found out that you are registered to use Smart Gates, here is how to use it: