Dubai: If you have a UAE visa and are unsure about when it is about to expire, or whether it is still valid, immigration authorities in the country provide easy to use online services, that allow visa holders to get this information in a few seconds.

ICP service

If you have a UAE visit or residence visa issued from any of the following emirates – Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, you can check your visa validity on the website of Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), by following these steps:

1. Visit the link: https://smartservices.icp.gov.ae/echannels/web/client/default.html#/fileValidity

2. You would first need to select whether you wish to search for your visa’s validity through

a. file number; or

b. passport information.

3. Next, select whether you have a residence visa or a visit visa. If you are on a residence visa, select the option ‘residency’. If you are on a visit visa, select the option ‘visa’.

4. Next, you would need to enter any one of the following details:

a. Emirates Unified Number (UID number)

b. File number – You can find the file number on the visa sticker on your passport, or on the e-visa you received as a visitor.

c. Emirates ID number (if you choose the residency option).

d. Passport number (if you chose the ‘passport information’ option in Step 2)



5. Next, enter your date of birth.

6. Check the Captcha verification box.

7. Click ‘Search’.

The system will then provide you with the following details of your visa:

• File number

• UID number

• File status

• File issuance date

• File expiry date

Alternatively, for any enquiry regarding visa issuance, types and validity, you can call the ICP customer service number 600522222 or visit https://icp.gov.ae/en/contact-us/.

GDRFA Dubai service

If you have an entry permit or residence visa issued in Dubai, you can check your visa validity through the website of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai, by following these steps:

1. Visit https://smart.gdrfad.gov.ae/Public_Th/StatusInquiry_New.aspx

2. You would first need to select whether you wish to search for your visa’s validity through

a. Application number (if you have just applied for your visa)

b. File number (if the visa has been issued)

c. Over the counter service applications

d. Special requests

e. Establishment (this option is for establishments registered with GDRFA)

3. Depending on the option you choose in Step 2, you would need to provide related details. For example, if you choose ‘file number’, you will be asked to enter your first name, file number, nationality and date of birth.

4. Check the Captcha verification box.

5. Click ‘Search’.