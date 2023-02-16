Dubai: Passengers travelling to and from the UAE must declare cash, personal goods, jewellery and other precious stones exceeding Dh60,000 by filling out a disclosure form online, according to an announcement made by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) on Tuesday, February 14.

You can do so by using the newly launched Afseh website - declare.customs.ae, or the ‘Afseh’ mobile app, available for both Apple and Android devices.

According to ICP all incoming and outgoing passengers, who are 18 years of age or older, should declare personal items they possess - whether it is in cash, cheques or precious jewellery - only if it is worth more than Dh60,000.

If the passenger is younger than 18 years of age, the amount will be added to an accompanying adult family member.

Which emirate are you travelling from?

According to the Afseh website, the platform's declaration form can be used if you are travelling from the international airports in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah or Ras Al Khaimah.

If you are entering or leaving the UAE from Dubai, you must use the iDeclare mobile application by Dubai Customs.

How to use the Afseh platform

Here is a detailed breakdown of how to declare personal items and cash worth Dh60,000 and more.

Step 1: Create an account and log in

First, visit the Afseh website - declare.customs.ae and log in.T

he Afseh website allows passengers to log in via their UAE Pass account (link) and create an account on the platform.

Once you have logged in via your UAE Pass, your UAE visa information, Emirates ID details, full name and nationality will be filled in automatically.



You will then need to fill out the following details:

The address within the UAE

• Emirate

• City

• Area/District

• Street Name

• Building Name/No., Floor, Apartment, or Villa No.

• Mobile Number



The address within the Country of Residence (If you are not a UAE resident)

• Country

• City

• Area/District

• Street Name

• Building Name/No., Floor, Apartment, or Villa No.

• Phone Number

Step 2: Fill in the customs declaration form

Once you have created an account, you will then be transferred to a personal dashboard. Click on the service ‘Apply for a new declaration request’.

Enter your travel information:



• Travelling type – arrival or departure

• Travel date

• The Emirate of arrival or departure

• Port type – sea, land or air

• Where you are travelling from/to.

• Transport type – cargo or passenger

• Name of the airline and ticket number



Enter the description and amount of the cash or goods:



1. Select the declaration type – currencies, personal goods, jewellery or precious stones. If it is cash, select the currency type.

2. Enter the amount.

3. Save your application and click on 'Submit'.

Step 3: Receive the approval from ICP

Once you have submitted the request, the application will be reviewed by ICP. If the application is approved, you will receive an SMS and a notification on the website about the status of your application.



You can search for the status and progress of your application through this link: https://declare.customs.ae/public/myRequests



You will find the approved declaration form in the ‘Approved Requests’ section of your dashboard.