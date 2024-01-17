All you have to do is file a report on RTA’s ‘S’hail’ app and you will be notified once the item is located.

How to report lost items in a Dubai taxi

The ‘S’hail’ app is an all-in-one navigation app that allows you to plan your public transport trip in Dubai using the Metro, Tram, taxis, buses or marine transport. You can also report lost items on the app by following these steps:

• Download the ‘S’hail’ app, which is available for Apple, Android and Huawei devices. Next, open the app, and select the menu icon on the top right corner of your mobile screen.

• Scroll down until you see the ‘feedback’ category from the menu section.

• Then, enter your mobile number and email address.

• Next, select the ‘Taxi Lost and Found’ option from the drop-down menu in the feedback category.

• Describe the lost item, and provide any details regarding your taxi trip, like the route, date and time. You can also provide a journey receipt. Then, tap ‘Send Feedback’.

• Once you have completed filling out the lost and found report, you will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number, which will allow you to track the status of the report.

You will receive an SMS once the item is located and the taxi driver’s mobile number. The driver will then return the item to you at your current location or a meeting point.

When will I receive the lost item?