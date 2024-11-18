1 of 11
The embedded chip in your Emirates ID holds over 20 data points, including employment status and biometric information. To know more about what’s stored in the Emirates ID, read here: gulfnews.com/l1.1720432602061
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
To use the Smart Gate, swipe your Emirates ID card and look into the green light at the gate, ensuring you remove glasses, hats, and face masks.
Image Credit: Supplied
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Image Credit: Shutterstock
It is also necessary for registering for the UAE Pass, the official digital identity for residents and citizens. The UAE Pass provides a single login for thousands of UAE government platforms. To find out more about the UAE Pass, read here: https://gulfnews.com/living-in-uae/ask-us/how-to-apply-for-uae-pass-and-access-government-services-online-1.1574766191972
Image Credit: Fujairah Police
You can check your residency status with General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai or Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP). To find out more, read here: gulfnews.com/1.1677511820536
Image Credit: Gulf News
You can link your Emirates ID to the 'ADNOC Dist’ smartphone application, which is available for Apple and Android devices. Once you create an account on the app, the ‘ADNOC Wallet’ on the app can be used to pay for petrol at ADNOC stations.
Image Credit: ADX
Other banks that offer the service include Emirates Islamic and Al Hilal Bank.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Since 2017, your Emirates ID can be used at clinics and hospitals to access your insurance policy.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
For a detailed guide on how to update your bank details in the UAE, read the article here: gulfnews.com/1.1717505400100 and to update Emirates ID for Etisalat, Du, and Virgin Mobile, read here: gulfnews.com/l1.1678202582338
Image Credit: Pixabay
Dubai Miracle Garden, the world’s largest natural flower garden, and other popular places like Wild Wadi and Atlantis Aquaventure provide discounts on entry tickets for UAE residents.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archives