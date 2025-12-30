What residents need to know about checking visa details through approved online services
Dubai: If you hold a UAE visa and are unsure whether it is still valid, close to expiring, or if your family or dependent visas are on hold while changing jobs, UAE immigration authorities offer quick online services that allow you to check your visa status in seconds.
The process depends on which emirate issued your visa.
If your entry permit or residence visa was issued in Dubai, you can check its validity through the official General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) – Dubai.
Steps to check your Dubai visa status online
Visit the GDRFA website and select the visa status service from the homepage.
Choose how you want to search for your visa details:
Application number (if you have recently applied)
File number (if the visa has already been issued)
Over-the-counter service applications
Special requests
Establishment (for companies registered with Dubai immigration)
Enter the required details based on your selected option.
If using a file number, you will need to provide your first name, file number, nationality and date of birth.
The file number can be found on your UAE residence visa document, which is also available via UAE Pass.
Complete the Captcha verification.
Click Search to view your visa details.
You can also contact an Amer centre:
Inside the UAE: 800 5111
Outside the UAE: +971 4 313 9999
If your visit or residence visa was issued in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah or Fujairah, you can check your visa status through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).
Steps to check visa validity through ICP
Visit the ICP online services platform.
Select Public Services from the menu, then click on File Validity.
Choose how you want to search:
File number
Passport information
Select your visa type:
Choose Residency for residence visas
Choose Visa for visit visas
Enter one of the following details:
Unified ID number (UID)
File number (found on the visa sticker or e-visa)
Emirates ID number (for residence visas)
Passport number (if searching by passport information)
Enter your date of birth.
Complete the Captcha verification.
Click Search.
What details will appear in your visa status result?
Once your search is complete, the system will display:
File number
Unified ID number (UID)
Visa file status
Visa issue date
Visa expiry date
For enquiries related to visa issuance, visa types or validity, you can call the ICP customer service number: 600 522222
