GDRFA Dubai celebrates workforce with New Year event and Dh500,000 in awards

The initiative reflects Dubai’s commitment to recognising the vital role of workers in the development journey and aligns with the objectives of the Year of Community, which places people at the centre of sustainable growth.

Through this initiative, GDRFA Dubai reaffirmed its commitment to promoting tolerance, diversity and inclusion, while fostering a positive environment that values people and celebrates their contributions. Workers across Dubai are invited to participate in the celebrations, either in person or virtually, and be part of a collective moment that reflects the spirit of the city and its people.

Celebrations will take place at several workforce accommodation areas, including Jebel Ali, Al Quoz and Muhaisnah, starting at 6pm. The programme includes festive activities and prize draws worth more than Dh500,000, featuring cars, gold bars, travel tickets and other prizes, creating a lively atmosphere to welcome the New Year with optimism.

Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General of GDRFA Dubai and Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai, said the event represents an institutional vision focused on social cohesion and recognising the humanitarian contributions of the workforce. He added that the celebration was designed as a unifying space of joy that brings the values of the Year of Community to life.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, said the celebration reflects the UAE’s humanitarian approach based on appreciation and gratitude. He highlighted that the workforce remains a key pillar of development and a genuine partner in building the present and shaping the future, noting GDRFA Dubai’s commitment to initiatives that strengthen belonging and acknowledge contributions across society.

Blue Connect application enables free registration and provides access to all activities, initiatives and services linked to the celebration. The platform also allows participants to follow live broadcasts and engage digitally, ensuring easy access and a seamless experience for workers across the emirate.

The event is being held in a hybrid format, combining on-ground celebrations with virtual participation. Workers across Dubai can attend the festivities at designated locations or join remotely through live streaming and interactive features on the Blue Connect application, which serves as the official digital platform for the event.

