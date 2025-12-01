GDRFA Dubai honours Global Village workforce for years of service

32 workers were honoured during a ceremony for their years of service
Dubai: General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai (GDRFA) has honoured members of the Global Village workforce in recognition of their long-standing contributions to the destination’s operations.
The ceremony, organised by GDRFA Dubai’s Labour Events Administration in cooperation with Global Village, comes as part of the “Love Emirates” initiative, which highlights the UAE’s focus on human-centric values and improving quality of life in work environments.
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, Major General Obaid Mehyer Bin Suroor, Deputy Director General, and several assistant directors general attended the event, underscoring the authority’s appreciation for workers supporting major operational programmes.
During the ceremony, 32 workers—prioritising senior and long-serving staff—were honoured for their years of service. A total of 30 commemorative gifts were presented as tokens of appreciation.
Al Marri said the workforce at Global Village plays an essential role in the success of the popular family destination.
“We believe that every individual contributing to Dubai’s work ecosystem deserves recognition. The workforce at Global Village is an integral part of the success of this international destination, and their efforts are a constant source of appreciation and pride,” he said.
He added that the partnership between GDRFA Dubai and Global Village reflects their shared commitment to building “a humane work environment founded on respect and appreciation.”
As the “Love Emirates” initiative concludes, GDRFA Dubai reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening community partnerships and advancing initiatives that reflect the UAE’s approach to enhancing quality of life and promoting values of responsibility, giving and service.
