GDRFA Dubai wins 'Best AI Governance Strategy' at AI World Series Awards 2025

Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has added another global accolade to its growing list of achievements, winning the prestigious “Best Artificial Intelligence Governance Strategy of 2025” award. The recognition, presented by the AI Awards Series organisation, celebrates the Directorate’s pioneering efforts in AI governance and its commitment to shaping a proactive, people-focused digital ecosystem.
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, said the award reflects the organisation’s dedication to integrating advanced technologies responsibly, with human wellbeing at the heart of its digital transformation journey.
"We see this award as the culmination of an institutional journey that places the human being at the centre of digital innovation," he said. "Artificial intelligence for us is more than a technological tool—it is a national strategy that embodies responsibility, transparency, and a commitment to improving the quality of life and government services."
Under his leadership, GDRFA Dubai has been advancing a secure, privacy-conscious AI framework aimed at enhancing operational efficiency while supporting Dubai’s readiness for the future. "Our focus is on proactive services that are sustainable, secure, and built to anticipate the needs of residents and visitors alike," he added.
Colonel Expert Khalid Ahmed Mohammed bin Mediya Al Falasi, Assistant Director General for the Digital Services Sector, highlighted that the award is a testament to the maturity of GDRFA Dubai’s smart transformation ecosystem.
"This recognition reflects our clear institutional vision of innovation, governance, and future readiness," he said. "By balancing technological advancement with digital responsibility, we have developed AI governance policies that ensure ethical and transparent use of technology, strengthen customer confidence, and reinforce Dubai’s global standing as a city of innovation."
GDRFA Dubai’s achievement underscores its role as a pioneer in building a world-class digital infrastructure aligned with Dubai’s strategic vision. The award also reinforces the emirate’s reputation as a leading global hub for technology, digital governance, and sustainable innovation, where smart services are designed with people at the centre and the future in mind.
