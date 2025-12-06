GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE’s 54th National Day: GDRFA Dubai processes 145,000 travellers at Hatta crossing

Record traffic handled smoothly as UAE and Oman mark their National Day holidays

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Record traffic at Hatta crossing
Record traffic at Hatta crossing

Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) processed 145,265 travellers through the Hatta border crossing between November 25 and December 2.

The spike in movement coincided with the UAE’s 54th National Day and Oman’s 55th National Day, highlighting the high level of operational readiness at the border. Systems and teams efficiently managed traffic flow despite peak-season pressures.

Sanad Team Plan boosts efficiency

The authority attributed the smooth operations to the activation of the “Sanad Team Plan,” which optimised staff deployment and enhanced on-ground coordination with partner agencies. The plan maintained seamless movement during overlapping holidays, ensuring service quality even under exceptional demand.

Professionalism at the forefront

Lt. General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, said the performance at Hatta demonstrated “the professionalism of our teams and their commitment to a human-centric approach that places travellers at the centre of operations.” Processing over 145,000 travellers during the holiday week, he added, showcased the authority’s flexibility and its ability to “turn crowding into an organised, seamless experience that strengthens public trust.”

Managing simultaneous surges

Major General Salah Ahmed Al Qamzi, Assistant Director General for Marine and Land Ports Affairs, noted that land ports experienced traffic spikes in both countries simultaneously. “Heightened readiness and carefully planned deployment were essential,” he said, adding that the Sanad Plan allowed teams to respond quickly to sudden increases in traveller volume without compromising service quality.

Commitment to continuous improvement

GDRFA Dubai reaffirmed its focus on enhancing border systems, upskilling field teams, and deepening coordination with partner entities. These initiatives, the authority said, align with UAE leadership’s vision and reinforce Dubai’s reputation as a city that welcomes travellers with confidence, efficiency, and proactive preparedness, especially during peak travel seasons.

Related Topics:
DubaiGDRFA

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Wahat Al Karama is a national tribute in Abu Dhabi that narrates stories of the UAE's heroes

Commemoration Day honours UAE’s heroes: Sheikha Latifa

1m read
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council

Sheikh Hamdan pays tribute to UAE’s fallen heroes

2m read
The implementation of these projects forms part of Hatta Comprehensive Development Plan, which aims to enhance quality of life and improve services for residents and visitors.

Dubai unveils major phase of Hatta development drive

3m read
Traffic Law - Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024 aims to reduce pedestrian fatalities, with stricter enforcement for crossing from undesignated areas.

Dh10,000 traffic fine for this common road mistake

2m read