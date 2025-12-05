GOLD/FOREX
UAE /
Court and Crime

Sharjah Police: Remove UAE National Day stickers by December 6 or pay fines

Motorists given final deadline to clear celebratory vehicle decals

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Deadline issued: Remove National Day stickers or pay fines in Sharjah
Sharjah Police have issued an advisory urging motorists to remove all National Day stickers and decorative vehicle wraps by Saturday, December 6, 2025.

In a notice to the public, the General Command of Sharjah Police said all celebratory decals used during National Day festivities must be taken off to maintain road safety and preserve the organised appearance of the emirate’s streets.

The authority cautioned that vehicles found with such decorations after the deadline will face penalties. “Vehicles will be fined after the specified date,” the statement said, noting that the measure aligns with ongoing traffic safety regulations.

Sharjah Police thanked residents for their cooperation and emphasised the importance of adhering to the guidelines to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety.

National-DaySharjah PoliceUAE National Day

