Illegal National Day rallies to trigger Dh500 fine and car impound in Sharjah

Motorists told to avoid unapproved rallies and follow limits on car decor and behaviour
Sharjah: Sharjah Police have reminded motorists that joining unauthorised car rallies or gatherings without a permit is a traffic offence. Violators face a Dh500 fine, four black points, and a 15-day vehicle impound, as outlined in Article 94 of the traffic law.
In a message shared through its “Community Culture” campaign, the force stressed that no motorist may take part in a rally or procession without prior approval. Joining a gathering at an unapproved time or place is also punishable under the same rules.
With the UAE celebrating its 54th Eid Al Etihad, police urged families to stay vigilant and keep children away from roads during festivities. They highlighted the need for safe, responsible celebrations in public areas.
The Ministry of Interior has issued detailed guidelines for vehicle decoration and celebrations to promote road safety and prevent risky behaviour. The rules include:
Using only approved decals
Avoiding unlicensed stickers or slogans
Preventing random gatherings and road blockages
Banning stunts, overcrowding, or passengers leaning out of windows or sunroofs
Other restrictions cover exceeding passenger limits, blocking window visibility, fitting noisy or unlicensed modifications, and using party spray cans. Only official National Day scarves and music are allowed. Shops providing decoration services must follow the same rules and use only permitted UAE flags and materials.
The ministry confirmed that any vehicle breaking the rules will face penalties, including fines and possible impoundment.
Residents have been urged to celebrate responsibly and uphold the UAE’s values of safety, respect and civic responsibility throughout the national holiday.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox