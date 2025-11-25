UAE National Day: These 11 activities are banned during Eid Al Etihad celebrations

Ministry sets out what motorists can and cannot do during Union Day celebrations
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Interior has released detailed guidelines outlining what is permitted and prohibited when celebrating and decorating vehicles during the UAE’s 54th Union Day, emphasising safety, responsible behaviour and adherence to the law. Authorities warned that violators will face fines and vehicle impoundment.
“Violations will result in fines and the impoundment of non-compliant vehicles. Your commitment brings us joy and your safety is our priority,” the ministry said in a statement.
According to the advisory, only two practices are officially allowed: displaying stickers related to Union Day celebrations, and placing the national flag of the UAE on vehicles. All other modifications or behaviours that may compromise public safety are strictly banned.
Prohibited practices include:
• Unorganised parades and random gatherings
• Blocking or disrupting traffic
• Performing stunt driving or dangerous manoeuvres
• Leaning out of windows or sunroofs
• Overloading the vehicle beyond approved limits
• Covering the windscreen or licence plates
• Using loudspeakers, sirens or horns inappropriately
• Displaying non-official posters or banners
• Raising flags of countries other than the UAE
• Using head masks or costumes while driving
• Playing loud music except in designated celebration areas
The ministry stressed that these measures aim to maintain order on the roads and keep celebrations safe for residents and visitors. Drivers are urged to celebrate responsibly and ensure their vehicles remain compliant with traffic regulations.
The ministry reiterated its call for the public to cooperate with traffic officers, avoid risky behaviour and uphold the values of respect and responsibility during national celebrations.
