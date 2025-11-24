UAE issues national guidelines for marking Commemoration Day

No other events or celebrations may be combined with the day’s observance
Dubai: The UAE has issued updated guidelines for marking Commemoration Day, the solemn national occasion observed annually on 30 November to honor the sacrifices of Emirati martyrs.
The comprehensive guide outlines the formal procedures that federal and local entities must follow to ensure the day is observed with dignity and unified protocol across the country.
Established in 2015 by a decree from the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Commemoration Day is intended as a lasting tribute to the UAE’s fallen heroes, those who gave their lives in service to the nation, both at home and abroad, across civilian, military, and humanitarian roles.
It is a day when the nation collectively reaffirms that the sacrifices of its sons will never be forgotten. Throughout the Emirates, government institutions and community members take part in ceremonies honoring the courage and devotion of the martyrs, while also expressing solidarity and continued support for their families.
According to the newly issued 2025 protocol, all government entities are required to follow a precise sequence on Sunday, 30 November:
Lowering the flag from 8:00 to 11.30am.
Observing one minute of silent prayer at 11.30am, concluding at 11.31am.
Raising the flag accompanied by the UAE national anthem at 11.31am.
Authorities clarified that while the day may fall on a public holiday, the physical attendance of staff is not mandatory as long as the prescribed ceremonies are properly carried out. UAE missions abroad are instructed to conduct the observance according to the local time of the host country.
The guidelines also emphasize that Commemoration Day must be treated as a solemn national occasion reflecting loyalty, sacrifice, and love for the homeland. No other events or celebrations may be combined with the day’s observance. The flag-lowering and raising must follow the official UAE Flag Protocol Guide, detailed further within the directive.
The Commemoration Day guidelines provide a unified framework for how government entities must use the official logo across all materials related to the national observance. The guide establishes the approved versions of the logo, such as the full-color and reversed options, and defines the minimum size and clear-space requirements to ensure visibility and respect for the symbol.
It also specifies the exact colour palette derived from the UAE flag, along with the official typefaces (DIN Next LT Pro for English and DIN Next LT Arabic for Arabic) to maintain consistency across all communications.
Additioanlly, the guidelines list prohibited practices to protect the integrity of the national identity. Entities are instructed never to change the logo’s colours, rearrange its elements, modify the proportions, rotate the design, alter the scale of individual components, use alternative fonts, add illustrations or decorations, or outline the figures.
