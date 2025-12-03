UAE flag, portrait of Zayed and Rashid fly high atop the Alps for Eid Al Etihad

Shaima Al Suwaidi, director of Brand Dubai, said: “This initiative embodies the spirit of the UAE we want the world to see: a nation that constantly strives for excellence and believes in the ability of its youth to transform aspirations into tangible achievements. Raising our nation’s flag and the portrait of Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid atop the French Alps in collaboration with the UAE Skiers Academy furthers Brand Dubai’s mission to showcase inspiring role models from among our people and highlight their success stories across diverse domains. This event held as part of Eid Al Etihad celebrations makes us especially proud since it exemplifies the unity and pioneering spirit of the UAE’s leadership and its people.”