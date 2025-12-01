Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up for UAE National Day

The world’s tallest tower shines in flag colours as Dubai marks the 54th Eid Al Etihad
Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa lit up in the colours of the UAE flag on Monday night, creating a striking display to mark the nation’s 54th Eid Al Etihad (UAE National Day).
The world’s tallest building glowed in vibrant red, green, white and black, drawing crowds of residents and visitors who gathered across Downtown Dubai to witness the patriotic spectacle.
The illumination was part of a wider programme of celebrations across the emirate, with the Burj Khalifa once again standing as a focal point of the festivities. The towering tribute highlighted the UAE’s unity, progress and national pride, while underscoring Dubai’s role as a global hub for major cultural and national events.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox